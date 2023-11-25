Martin Kaymer Led Cleeks GC Down Two Spots After Wiesberger Leaves LIV Golf for Home Tour

Martin Kaymer’s Cleeks GC has two vacant spots after Bernd Wiesberger became the first LIV golfer to withdraw from the league. Wiesberger, who stood 41st on the LIV Golf leaderboard, landed automatically in the Open Zone according to the transfer window introduced by the Saudi-funded league last month. And since Wiesberger’s contract with his franchise wasn’t renewed, he opted to return to his former tour, the DP World Tour, instead of participating in the LIV Promotions event in December. LIV reportedly had to pay a whopping $1.9 million fine for Wiesberger’s transition.

Advertisement

Thus, one spot has an assured vacancy in Cleeks GC. Another Cleeks GC player who might be leaving is Graeme McDowell. McDowell had a disappointing LIV season and finished 42nd in the standings. His contract has expired and was not offered a renewal. His resignation from LIV has not yet been confirmed. Apart from these two golfers, there are other LIV compatriots who are out of contract as well.

LIV Golf Players Who Might Be a Choice for Martin Kaymer’s Team

The 4 Aces GC compatriot Pat Perez was one of the golfers who was in the Open Zone, but his contract was recently renewed by Dustin Johnson. Remaining on the list are Ripper GC’s Matt Jones (37th) and Torque GC’s David Puig (31st). Lock Zone LIV golfer Carlos Ortiz, who denied continuation with Sergio Garcia‘s Fireballs GC, is also looking for another team.

Advertisement

Martin Kaymer can either sign these athletes or wait for the LIV Promotions event due in December in Abu Dhabi. International Series winner Louis Oosthuizen might also be a good shot for the team. Apart from these two open spots, Martin is sure that he’ll be continuing with Richard Bland (20th) for the next season, whose contract was revised by the league.

Unlike Cleeks GC, other LIV teams like Crushers GC, Magesticks GC, 4 Aces GC, RangeGoats GC, and Stinger GC have confirmed that they will be retaining their team members for the next season and looking forward to LIV’s event at Mayakoba.