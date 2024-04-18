“Everything At The End Of The Day Is About Results” – Nelly Korda On Winning 5 Tournaments In A Row

Nelly Korda, from Bradenton, Florida, tees off on the first hole Thursday, Jan. 25, 2024 at the LPGA Drive On Championship at the Bradenton Country Club in Bradenton, Florida.

Nelly Korda is entering the Chevron Championship with an opportunity to get her fifth straight victory in her fifth start. Before the first women’s major of the season began, she spoke to the media. She was asked about the comparison with Nancy Lopez who won five tournaments in a row. The 25-year-old American pressed on the fact that everything that mattered was the results.

While speaking in a press conference before the Chevron Championship, Nelly Korda highlighted that the opportunities would only come through results. She added that everyone wanted to see them play good golf and compete well. The 25-year-old American said,

“That’s a great question. I mean, I think that it just depends on the opportunities that are brought to you. If you’re playing good golf and you’re competing well and people see how much love you have for the game or how much work you put in day in and day out, I think that if everything comes with results, if you don’t have results, then you’re not going to get opportunities. So everything at the end of the day is about results.”

Exploring Nelly Korda’s All Four Victories This Season And Her Chances At The Chevron Championship

The 25-year-old American’s first start in the 2024 season came at the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions. She had a decent outing in the tournament and finished T16 on the leaderboard.

In the very next week, she participated in the LPGA Drive On Championship. Nelly Korda carded brilliant scores of 65, 67, and 68 in the first three rounds to enter the final round with a comfortable lead. However, after a slightly bad round of 73, she got locked to the top spot with Lydia Ko. However, she overcame her counterpart to win her first title in 2024.

Nelly Korda then took an approximately two-month break and returned to competition at the Fir Hils Seri Pak Championship. She shot 72-67-67-69 in four rounds to again get locked in the top spot, this time with Ryann O’Toole. She eventually defeated the latter to win the tournament. This was her second win in her second consecutive start.

The 25-year-old American then participated in the very next week’s Ford Championship presented by KCC. This time, Nelly Korda’s game peaked and she shot 66-68-69-65 in the four rounds. She defeated Hira Naveed by two strokes to record her third consecutive victory.

Nelly Korda then participated in the April first week’s T-Mobile Match Play. Her brilliant golfing skills and gameplay helped her defeat Leona Maguire by 4 and 3 and record her fourth consecutive title victory.

She will be seen in this week’s Chevron Championship at The Club at Carlton Woods. The 25-year-old is entering the tournament with 6/1 odds. Now, it remains to be seen if Korda can make five wins in her five consecutive starts to equal the record of Nancy Lopez and Annika Sorenstam this week.