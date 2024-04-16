What Is the Purse Amount For The 2024 Chevron Championship?

This year’s Chevron Championship flaunts a purse of $5.2 million, which is $100,000 greater than last year’s purse of $5.1 million, as per a report. Also, last year’s winner’s share was $765,000, but this year the golfers may see an elevated winner’s payout. In 2023, the hefty chunk was bagged by Lilia Vu, who’ll serve as a defending champion in this edition. Added to that, the first women’s major will start on April 18, two days before it began last year.

The field will have 132 golfers, including 34 major champions and 11 past winners. Jin Young Ko will enter as the 2019 winner of the event. Other past conquerors who will make appearances are Patty Tavatanakit, Lexi Thompson (2014), Pernilla Lindberg (2018), Jennifer Kupcho (2022), among others. Added to these, Lottie Woad, who won the Augusta National Women’s Amateur, will make her LPGA debut at the Chevron Championship. The event is going to take place at Carlton Woods with a series of the best women golfers. The course also was also renovated for the tournament.

The Chevron Championship Venue Undergoes Renovation

For 50 years, the Chevron Championship was played at Rancho Mirage, Calif. But last year it moved to Carlton Woods. After last year’s event, the 18 holes of the course were revamped and modernised.

Apart from this, there was an irrigation system set up, the course had its fairways redone and greens reformed according to regulations passed by the golf governing bodies. The putting surfaces were made firm and fast. New bunkers were also installed to elevate the level of the game and to have twists and turns on the course.

The Chevron Champioship is heralded as one of the most celebrated majors of women’s golf. An array of top golfers will be participating, with he event to be broadcasted in GC/ Peacock where fans can watch their favorite golfers compete to win the major.