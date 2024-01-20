Five Top Golfers Who Missed The Cut At The Dubai Desert Classic 2024

July 21, 2023; Hoylake, ENGLAND, GBR; Padraig Harrington lines up a putt on the eighteenth hole during the second round of The Open Championship golf tournament at Royal Liverpool. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Dubai Desert Classic 2024 has successfully concluded the first two rounds at the Majlis course in Emirates Golf Club. After the end of the first 36-holes, Cameron Young is leading the table and is followed by Adrian Meronk and Andy Sullivan by three strokes.

Last week’s Dubai Invitational champion Tommy Fleetwood is placed T15 on the leaderboard. The current World No. 2, Rory McIlroy, has finished his round on T24. Most of the star players made the cut but a few of them did not manage to get over that line.

So, here we are with the top five players who missed the cut at the Dubai Desert Classic 2024:

5) Kalle Samooja

The 35-year-old Finish professional golfer is one of the hot names in the golfing fraternity right now. He is all set to join the LIV Golf League in its 2024 season. However, Kalle Samooja missed out on making it inside the cutline after the end of the first two rounds and shot a consecutive score of 73.

4) Thriston Lawrence

Last week when Thriston Lawrence played at the Dubai Invitational 2024, he missed out on winning the event by merely one stroke. However, this week, he could not make the cut after the end of 36-holes. He shot two rounds of 75 and 70 and carded seven birdies and eight bogeys.

3) Thomas Bjorn

The 15-time DP World Tour title winner was one of the top players to miss the cut after the end of the first two rounds. He shot 76 and 72 on Thursday and Friday. Last week at the Dubai Invitational 2024, Thomas Bjorn ended up T32 on the leaderboard.

2) Francesco Molinari

The former Open Championship winner was another top star who could not qualify for the weekend’s play. He missed out on the cut by merely one stroke and shot 72 and 73 in the two days of the tournament. Francesco Molinari missing the cut at the ongoing DP World Tour event was quite shocking as he was placed solo fifth last week at the Dubai Invitational 2024.

1) Padraig Harrington

Three-time major champion Padraig Harrington was probably the biggest name to miss the cut at the Dubai Desert Classic 2024. He ended up tied for 120th rank on the leaderboard and shot eight over par collectively in the two rounds.

With the first and only cut already been made, the players who qualified for the weekend’s play will be hoping to bring the best skillset at the Majlis course in the Emirates Golf Club. The winner of the Dubai Desert Classic will receive $1.53 million in prize money and a lot of golfers would be eyeing the lucrative prize money.