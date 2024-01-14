Dubai Invitational 2024 Champion Tommy Fleetwood Wins $425,000, Exploring Prize Money Breakout Of The DP World Tour’s Newest Event

Oct 1, 2023; Rome, ITA; Team Europe golfer Tommy Fleetwood walks on the first hole during the final day of the 44th Ryder Cup golf competition at Marco Simone Golf and Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Adam Cairns-USA TODAY Sports

Tommy Fleetwood has won the inaugural edition of the DP World Tour’s newest event, the Dubai Invitational. He defeated the likes of Rory McIlroy and Thriston Lawrence by a stroke margin to record his seventh victory on the Tour. For his amazing victory at the Dubai Creeks Resort, he received a paycheck worth €387,213.68 (equivalent to $425,000).

Advertisement

The tied runner-ups of the Dubai Invitational 2024, Rory McIlroy and Thriston Lawrence earned €197,251.20 (equivalent to $216,295). The fourth-ranked player, Jordan Smith, was rewarded with a paycheck of €113,886.38 (equivalent to $124,882). Meanwhile, the fifth-ranked Francesco Molinari received €96,575.65 ($105,900) in prize money.

Since DP World Tour events distribute the prize money in Euro, here is the prize money breakdown of Dubai Invitational 2024 in Euro:

Advertisement

1 – Tommy Fleetwood (€387,213.68)

T2 – Thriston Lawrence (€197,251.20)

T2 – Rory McIlroy (€197,251.20)

4 – Jordan Smith (€113,886.38)

5 – Francesco Molinari (€96,575.65)

T6 – Sean Crocker (€74,253.92)

T6 – Zander Lombard (€74,253.92)

T8 – Thorbjørn Olesen (€53,982.14)

8 – Yannik Paul (€53,982.14)

10 – Adrian Meronk (€45,554.55)

T11 – Ewen Ferguson (€42,137.96)

T11 – Rasmus Hojgaard (€42,137.96)

13 – Guido Migilozzi (€39,176.91)

T14 – Ryan Fox (€33,254.82)

T14 – Julien Guerrier (€33,254.82)

T14 – Romain Langasque (€33,254.82)

T14 – Haotong Li (€33,254.82)

T14 – Joost Luiten (€33,254.82)

T14 – Richard Mansell (€33,254.82)

T20 – Luke Donald (€27,484.58)

T20 – Pablo Larrazabal (€27,484.58)

T20 – Adrian Otaegui (€27,484.58)

T23 – Hennie Du Plessis (€25,624.43)

T23 – Sebastian Soderberg (€25,624.43)

T25 – Nicolai Hojgaard (€23,916.14)

T25 – Tom McKibbin (€23,916.14)

T25 – Jeff Winther (€23,916.14)

T28 – Nacho Elvira (€22,207.84)

T28 – Nathan Kimsey (€22,207.84)

T30 – Dan Bradbury (€20,841.21)

T30 – Grant Forrest (€20,841.21)

T32 – Thomas Bjorn (€18,791.25)

T32 – Jorge Campillo (€18,791.25)

T32 – Calum Hill (€18,791.25)

T32 – Antoine Rozner (€18,791.25)

T36 – Daniel Hillier (€16,399.64)

T36 – Kalle Samooja (€16,399.64)

T36 – Marcel Siem (€16,399.64)

T36 – Oliver Wilson (€16,399.64)

T40 – Todd Clements (€14,805.23)

T40 – Ockie Strydom (€14,805.23)

T40 – Connor Syme (€14,805.23)

T43 – Marcus Armitage (€13,210.82)

T43 – Nick Bachem (€13,210.82)

T43 – Daniel Brown (€13,210.82)

T43 – Richie Ramsay (€13,210.82)

47 – Matthew Southgate (€12,071.96)

T48 – Matthew Baldwin (€10,705.32)

T48 – Maximilian Kieffer (€10,705.32)

T48 – Hurly Long (€10,705.32)

T48 – Dale Whitnell (€10,705.32)

T48 – Ashun Wu (€10,705.32)

T53 – Adri Arnaus (€8,883.14)

T53 – Marcus Hellingkilde (€8,883.14)

T53 – Callum Shinkwin (€8,883.14)

T56 – Julien Brun (€8,085.93)

T56 – Simon Forsstrom (€8,085.93)

58 – Daniel Gavins (€7,744.27)

59 – Jens Dantorp (€7,516.50)

60 – Ken Weyand (€7,288.73)

Analyzing Dubai Invitational 2024 Champion Tommy Fleetwood’s Performance This Week

There is no doubt that Tommy Fleetwood was a sensation throughout his campaign at the Dubai Invitational. His first-round score was 5 under 66 which included five birdies. In his second round on Friday, he managed to score 2 under 69. His scorecard had four birdies and two bogeys.

Fleetwood peaked his brilliant skillset on Saturday. He carded a blistering bogey-less round of 8 under 63 and shot eight birdies. He shot three consecutive birdies from hole no. 12 to hole no. 15. After the end of this round, he topped the leaderboard of any DP World Tour event for the first time at the end of the first 54 holes in his 10-year career.

Finally, on Sunday, the golf pro started with a safe 2 under 33 in his front nine holes. Later on, in the back nine holes, he shot a bogey at the 10th hole and followed it with five consecutive par scores. He slipped on the leaderboard after shooting a bogey on the 16th hole. However, after carding two consecutive birdies in the final two holes, Fleetwood jumped on the top of the table and won the Dubai Invitational 2024.

In one word, Tommy Fleetwood’s outing at Dubai Invitational 2024 was absolutely “sensational”. He recorded his seventh DP World Tour Victory and will now prepare to enter the next mega event of the Tour next week, the Dubai Dessert Classic.