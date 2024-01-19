Who Will Win The Dubai Desert Classic? Top Five Picks For The DP World Tour Event

January 15, 2023; Honolulu, Hawaii, USA; Si Woo Kim reacts after his putt on the 18th hole during the final round of the Sony Open in Hawaii golf tournament at Waialae Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Dubai Desert Classic has already started at the Majlis course at the Emirates Golf Club, UAE. The DP World Tour event features stalwart European stars such as Rory McIlroy, Tommy Fleetwood, Luke Donald, and Padraig Harrington, including the reigning Open Championship winner Brian Harman.

The field also has young talents such as Nicolai Hojgaard, Rasmus Hojgaard, Cameron Young, Alex Fitzpatrick, and many others. However, there are only a few players in contention to win the Dubai Desert Classic in the 132-player field. Let’s take a closer look at the top picks for the ongoing DP World Tour event:

5) Cameron Young

The 26-year-old American is making his first appearance in the entirely sanctioned DP World Tour event. Although he has not recorded any wins on the PGA Tour so far, he does have four professional victories under his name. But seeing his form in the opening round, he seems a hot pick for the ongoing Dubai Desert Classic.

Cameron Young has recorded six runner-ups in 53 starts on the PGA Tour. So, this time around on the DP World Tour, he could hope to record his first prominent victory.

4) Tommy Fleetwood

The Englishman was phenomenal last week at the inaugural Dubai Invitational. He recorded his seventh victory on the DP World Tour. Also, it came after two winless seasons. However, Tommy Fleetwood seems to be in brilliant form and maximize the same at the Dubai Desert Classic.

Although he was placed T12 on the leaderboard after the first round was suspended, Fleetwood can surely jump to the top with the kind of caliber he has.

3) Rasmus Hojgaard

The 22-year-old Danish golfer and the twin brother of Nicolai Hojgaard is a top guy to watch out for at the ongoing Dubai Desert Classic. He has been pretty consistent on the DP World Tour in the last season. Even in last week’s Dubai Desert Classic, he finished T11 on the leaderboard.

Rasmus Hojgaard will be hoping to win his first title of 2024 and get better momentum moving forward with the season.

2) Rory McIlroy

The current World No. 2 missed out on winning the Dubai Invitational last week after he ended joint runner-up. He will be hoping for better this time at the Dubai Desert Classic. If he manages to win this week it will be his 17th title on the DP World Tour.

Rory McIlroy is also the most successful player in the tournament’s history. He has already won the title three times and will be vying for his fourth title this week.

1) Adrian Meronk

The first-ever Polish golfer to record a win on the Dubai Desert Classic is certainly a hot favorite to win the Dubai Desert Classic. Adrian Meronk has been consistent on the DP World Tour in the past few years. Last year when he played at the Majlis course, he could not make it inside the cut line. However, after day one he well placed on tied for fifth rank and will be hoping to record his fifth victory on the Wentworth-based tour this weekend.

The Majlis course of the Emirates Golf Club, UAE has a history of challenging players as the days progress. So, a lot would depend on the conditions for any of these golfers to win the tournament. To see if one of these five players wins, all that fans can do is wait and watch the tournament until Sunday, January 21.