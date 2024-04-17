‘He Hit Some Unbelievable Shots’: Shane Lowry Finds Joy In Playing Final Round With Phil Mickelson At The 2024 Masters

Shane Lowry had the chance to play the Sunday round of the Masters alongside Phil Mickelson. As they navigated the Augusta course together, Lowry was impressed, noting that Mickelson made some unbelievable shots.

The Irish professional golfer also expressed how enjoyable it was to play alongside the six-time major winner. Furthermore, Shane Lowry praised him, particularly recalling a moment on the 8th hole where Mickelson skilfully executed a shot from over the trees.

Shane Lowry said, (via Mirror.uk.co):

“When I saw the draw last night, I was excited to go out and play a Masters Sunday with him. He lived up to his name. He hit some unbelievable shots. He hit a shot from over in the trees on the 8th hole I think only he would go for, let alone pull off, but it was good fun.”

By the end of the Masters tournament, both the golfers were able to take the T43 position on the leaderboard with a total of 8 over par. While Phil Mickelson recorded rounds of 73, 75, 74, and 74, Shane Lowry posted rounds of 73, 74, 75, and 74.

It is worth mentioning that, Shane Lowry had previously played with Phil Mickelson at the 2020 Wells Fargo Championship. At that time, the 37-year-old golfer had a different approach of playing with the LIV golfer. Lowry admitted that he felt intimidated playing alongside a player like Mickelson.

“One of the only times I’ve ever been intimidated on the course was I played with Phil Mickelson about three of four years in Quail Hollow up in Charlotte and I played with him on the Satuday and I remember I finished my round and I said to my coach Neil afterwards that I felt different on the golf course, I felt like the crowd was huge.”

The fact that the golfer was able to experience Mickelson play his best and appreciate it was both joyful, and a learning experience.

How Does Shane Lowry’s Record in Major Championships Compare to Phil Mickelson’s?

Shane Lowry has one major win to his name so far, which was at the Open Championship in 2019. The golfer defeated Tommy Fleetwood with a six-stroke margin to clinch his first major title.

Meanwhile, Phil Mickelson has achieved the distinction of winning six major championships, with three victories at the Masters. His first triumph at the Masters came in 2004, followed by a win at the 2005 PGA Championship, and another Masters title in 2006.

Mickelson claimed his fourth major at the 2010 Masters, added the 2014 Open Championship to his tally, and secured his most recent major at the 2021 PGA Championship.