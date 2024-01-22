“He’ll Be on Jimmy Kimmel to Talk About It”: Fans Ridicule Aaron Rodgers Alleged Hole-in-One

Jan 7, 2024; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) walks off of the field before a game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

American football quarterback Aaron Rodgers has allegedly sunk a hole-in-one at Shadow Creek Golf Course in Las Vegas, Nevada. In his recent Instagram post, he informed fans that he played a round of golf for the first time since his surgery.

NUCLR GOLF, a popular golf update page, posted a video on X (formerly Twitter) in which the New York Jets quarterback was seen walking down the 17th hole at Shadow Creek to pick up his hole-in-one ball. Soon after, the fans jumped into the comment section and shared their response regarding Rodgers alleged hole-in-one.

One of the fans wrote that Aaron Rodgers would go on Jimmy Kimmel Live and talk about his hole-in-one.

Some fans were confident that the American television host and comedian Jimmy Kimmel could not shoot a hole-in-one for sure. The context behind these comments was the recent beef between Rodgers and Kimmel. During an episode of The Pat McAfee Show, the American quarterback allegedly said that Kimmel has some sort of connection with sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Later, the American television host publically denied any kind of ties with Epstein on his show and said that he would take legal action against Rodgers if the American quarterback made more claims regarding the same.

Here are some comments from fans referring to Kimmel:

There was a fan who asked to watch the whole clip of Aaron Rodgers shooting a hole-in-one at Shadow Creek.

Another fan stated on behalf of Rodgers. He said the New York Jets quarterback would say that it was not a big deal and then say it was a “567 years par 5”.

A fan was quick to spot Aaron Rodgers’ shoes and asked if the quarterback was wearing them “because of his Arhcilles”.

Fans were quite hesitant to believe that Rodgers shot a hole-in-one at Shadow Creek Golf Course. They questioned the credibility of the video and some of them even asked for the full clip. Here are some comments from fans on X:

What Happened To Aaron Rodgers Which Forced Him To Undergo Surgery?

In his debut match for the New York Jets against the Buffalo Bills in September 2023, the four-time NFL MVP was forced out of the field after he tore his Achilles. Although his team went on to win the match, he had to undergo an MRI the next day and he was advised to undergo surgery.

On Wednesday, September 13, 2023, Aaron Rodgers underwent a speed bridge procedure to treat his torn Achilles. The surgery was performed by Dr. Neal ElAttrache, a renowned orthopedic surgeon. The procedure indeed helped him to accelerate the rehabilitation process and he was back in practice in late November 2023.

Recently, the video of Rodgers celebrating his hole-in-one at Shadow Creek has sparked the possibilities of his return to NFL. Fans will be hoping for the 40-year-old American quarterback to comeback as soon as possible and guide the team for better outcomes.