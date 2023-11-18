Kirk Cousins Reportedly Gets a Different Achilles Surgery Than Aaron Rodgers

There have been numerous QB casualties this season who are now sidelined with season-ending injuries. The most shocking of them all is Aaron Rodgers, who suffered a gruesome Achilles injury during his debut with the Jets. Almost 7 weeks later, it was Vikings QB Kirk Cousins who also grappled with the same injury.

A-Rod has shown a remarkable recovery in the past few weeks. He has not only started to walk without his crutches but also stepped onto the field to practice his throws. Pundits and fans alike felt Kirk Cousins would opt for the same treatment as Rodgers’, but the Vikings QB appears to have taken a different route.

Eying on an early return, the four-time MVP underwent a ‘Speed Bridge’ procedure, which is aimed at speeding up the recovery that normally takes up to a year. He has an internal brace implanted, which is supposed to protect the repair. Reports have already emerged of Rodgers stepping onto the gridiron in mid-December, which would break the quickest bounce-back from an Achilles tear in league history.

Nevertheless, the Vikings QB is also aiming for an early comeback, but without a ‘Speed Bridge’ procedure. As this surgery hinges on the location of the tear in the tendon, Cousins apparently had enough tendons below the tear to stitch them up together.

Kirk Cousins Clarifies Why He Opted Out of the ‘Speed Bridge’ Procedure

While Cousins’ surgery took place on November 1, three days after the matchup against the Packers, it was very recent when he revealed key details about the procedure. NFL Media insider Mike Garafolo took to X (formerly Twitter), to share the star QB’s comments. Cousins didn’t take the Aaron Rodgers route because the location of the tear was different.

The Vikings’ QB then emphasized that the recovery time for an Achilles tear is shortening over time, and he won’t be an exception. He further added that this procedure will help him in the long run and make a stronger comeback. Notably, his surgery used suture anchors on the heel bone.

“It’s different for everybody, but it seems to be a procedure and an injury that the recovery seems to be shortening and shortening,” Kirk Cousins said. “You understand that it’s heading in the right direction, as far as an injury that you can really come back from and be really strong afterwards.“

The Vikings have spent their bye week after an incredible performance from the new QB recruit, Josh Dobbs. His last-minute heroics helped the team to 5-4, and it’s safe to say that the Vikes are in safe hands. Cousins hasn’t yet disclosed his projected comeback date, but his surgery news seems promising.