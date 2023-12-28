Here’s How Many Titles LIV Golfers Went On To Win in 2023

The LIV League players gained several titles in 2023 from events apart from LIV Golf’s 14 tournaments. Since LIV has signed up with top-tier golfers, they have secured ten vital titles that were achieved at events outside of LIV. The list of golfers who outshined outside LIV includes Brooks Koepka, David Puig, Joaquin Niemann, Abraham Ancer, and others. Let’s have a look at their wins!

Abraham Ancer Wins the Saudi International in February

Abraham became the first LIV player this year to win a trophy outside the circuit. He was playing against Cameron Young to claim the $1 million prize. After his triumph, he expressed his overview of the event, and felt that he played quite well.

Carlos Ortiz Comes Out Victorious at V Copa Prissa-March

Carlos Ortiz played at the V Copa Prissa to win over Isidro Benitez. His triumph bestowed him with 1.8 points, which spiked his position from 275 to 264 on the golf rankings. But the rank is nothing compared to his previous 44th position in the rankings.

Brooks Koepka Becomes the First LIV Golfer to Win a Major Championship in May

After bearing injuries and receiving treatment, Koepka was finally back at the Masters. But he missed out on the trophy by landing in the second position. But Koepka didn’t have to wait long and he returned to the winner’s list by claiming the PGA Championship trophy in May making him the first LIV golfer to grab a major title. This even helped him get into the Ryder Cup team.

Eugenio Chacarra Clinches the First Place at the St. Andrews Bay Championship in August

Chacarra was in a neck-to-neck match with another LIV player, Matt Jones. After a 10-hole playoff, he finally came out triumphant, earning $270,000. Also, the playoff is said to be the longest on the Asian Tour.

David Puig Wins the International Series Singapore -October

Another LIV golfer who won on the Asian Tour was David Puig. He was leading throughout the match and won with 19 under. The triumph bagged him $360,000. He later thanked Torque GC for the win, given that the team helped him learn new skills. Now, he plays for Fireballs GC.

Dean Burmester Wins Two Significant Trophies in Consecutive Months – November and December

Dean Burmester added another professional win to his previous nine by coming out triumphant at the Joburg Open. His victory was two shots ahead of that of Darren Fichardt. He bagged around $190,000 from the DP World Tour, and got a place in the 2024 Open Championship.

Then again, he had a triumph at the Investec South African Open Championship. He was three shots above Paratore. These consecutive wins were quite special to him.

“Back-to-back! I’ve never done that before so that was special. It’s obviously one as a South African that I’ve always wanted to win.”

Joaquin Niemann Wins the ISPS Handa Australian Open in December

Joaquin Niemann won the DP World Tour tournament in a playoff against Rikuya Hoshino. Both tied at 14-under, which was finally broken by the one shot of Niemann. Niemann will get a chance at the Open after this feat.

Louis Oosthuizen Bags Two Titles in December

Louis Oosthuizen bagged two titles on the DP World Tour after five years. First, he secured the Alfred Dunhill Championship with an 18-under at Leopard Creek. He defeated another LIV compatriot, Charl Schwartzel, to get first place.

He didn’t finish here. He again cliched a title at the Mauritius Open with a two-shot victory over Laurie Canter. Also, the course he played on was designed by himself, which served as quite a special venue.

LIV will have a promotional event to recruit more players. So, there’s a chance of more outside accolades being added to LIV’s trophy cabinet. One of the top-tier golfers, who can contribute is Jon Rahm. He won four times on the PGA Tour this year, including a major at the Masters Tournament. Two players who are added to the 2024 LIV roster are Andy Ogletree and Kieren Vincent. Altogether, next year, the LIV golfers are expected to shine more.