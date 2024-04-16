‘He’s Got A Really, Really, Really Bright Future’: Shane Lowry Backs Ludvig Aberg For World No. 1 Spot After Masters Performance

Shane Lowry has praised his Ryder Cup teammate Ludvig Aberg after the golfer performed admirably at the 2024 Masters. The Irishman has claimed that the young Swedish prodigy would be the World No. 1 pretty soon. At Augusta National, the 24-year-old finished runner-up to the winner Scottie Scheffler.

Ludvig Aberg’s performance last week was truly mesmerizing. After the end of the 2024 Masters, Shane Lowry spoke to the media and praised the Swedish golfer. He showed confidence in the youngster and predicted that he was to do great things for the sport. As quoted by express.co.uk, he said,

“I think he’s a future world number one. I don’t need to say any more about him. He’s got a really, really, really bright future ahead of him. He’s already done a few great things in the game, and I’m sure he’ll do many more.”

Last year at the Ryder Cup in Rome, Rory McIlroy too felt that Ludvig Aberg could be the new bandwagon of the game. He told the media praising the Swedish prodigy,

“I was on the bandwagon before and I’m certainly at the front of it now.”

Ludvig Aberg Shares His Experience About His Exceptional Masters Debut

The 24-year-old Swedish golfer made his major debut at Augusta National last week. It was really a blissful start for the golfer at the prestigious Masters tournament. He finished as the runner-up to Scottie Scheffler. The second-place finish helped Ludvig Aberg jump to his career-best seventh rank on the OWGR.

After finishing his play at Augusta National, Ludvig Aberg spoke in a press conference. He stated that it was his first major championship start and it gave him great learning experiences. He was quoted by Mirror as saying,

“This being my first major championship, you never really know what it’s going to be like until you’re there and experience it. I think this week has given me a lot of experiences and a lot of lessons learned in terms of those things. It makes me really hungry, and it makes me want to do it again and again.”

Ludvig Aberg added that everyone in his position must be hoping to win the major championship. The Swedish national said that he also has a similar mindset. However, this week has given him the confidence to keep doing what he has been doing.

The 24-year-old Ryder Cup star will be seen at the 2024 RBC Heritage next week. It will be interesting to see if Aberg manages to take his form forward on the PGA Tour this week.