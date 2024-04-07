‘He’s Not Getting A Lot of Love About That’: LIV Golf’s Mito Pereira Responds To Justin Thomas’ Full Swing Remark

LIV Golf’s Mito Pereira has replied to Justin Thomas‘s cheeky remark on the Chilean golfer’s upset at the 2022 PGA Championship in season two of Netflix’s Full Swing. Despite being the 54-hole leader, the 29-year-old’s final-round mishap cost him his first major win at Southern Hills Country Club.

Recently, Pereira was on the Fore Play podcast and explained that after listening to Thomas’ quip, the Chilean pro felt a little sour and will now seek revenge in the future. According to him, he has not been close with him so he could digest the funny banter from the American. Pereira said,

“It was not very fun for me or I think for anybody. I’ve seen Instagram and he’s not getting a lot of love about that. I’m not really close to him so it’s not like I’m going to go talk to him.” Pereira added by saying, “It hurt a little bit, just not really to go at him and say something. It gives you a little bit of fire again. I really would like to be in that position again to beat him.”

Mito Pereira shot a poor round of 5 over 75 in the final round at Southern Hills Country Club. This led him to slip to tied third spot on the leaderboard. In a scene of Netflix’s Full Swing season two, Justin Thomas credited Pereira for his victory at the 2022 PGA Championship as he said,

“I personally want to have a cheers to Mito Pereira because this would not happen without him.”

When Justin Thomas Replied To A LIV Golfer’s “Asterisk” Comment On Rory McIlroy

Before the 2024 Players, the two-time major champion replied to Talor Gooch’s ‘asterisk’ comment on Rory McIlroy winning the Masters tournaments without LIV Golfers participation. In a pre-tournament press conference, Thomas indirectly targeted Gooch and stated that if he won the tournament at TPC Sawgrass that would not be an “asterisk.”

“I know what you mean in terms of world ranking and guys that are or aren’t on the Tour anymore, but that’s just kind of the reality – and what they have put themselves in.” Thomas continued, “And, yeah, I mean, I’m not going to have an asterisk next to my name for winning this because the field wasn’t too good, right?”

However, Justin Thomas went on to miss the cut at the 2024 Players. This was certainly a bounce-back moment for Talor Gooch. However, this time it was his LIV Golf team, Smash GC, who took revenge on X (formerly Twitter). The team shared a post that has a scissors emoji replying to Thomas’ “asterisk comment”.



The war of words between the PGA Tour pros and the LIV Golf players is not a new thing for golf fans to witness. However, as the merger deal between the Tour and the league’s backers, PIF, nears, this war of words may end soon. But the big question now remains is whether the latest addition Mito Pereira gets revenge on Justin Thomas by defeating him in a major!