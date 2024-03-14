‘I’m Not Going To Have An Asterisk Next To My Name For Winning This’: Justin Thomas Gives His Take On The Controversial Players Field This Year

Mar 8, 2024; Orlando, Florida, USA; Justin Thomas walks off of the eighth green during the second round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

Justin Thomas is gearing up for The Players Championship 2024 at TPC Sawgrass. Before the 50th edition of the PGA Tour flagship tournament, a lot of debate has been going around about the missing LIV golfers in the field. The two-time PGA Championship winner gave his take on this year’s field and made an indirect attack towards Talor Gooch’s asterisk comment.

During the press conference at Sawgrass before the tournament, Thomas stated that the players who joined the Saudi-backed league knew about the consequences of not receiving rankings points. He added that there will not be “an asterisk” for winning the tournament this week.

“I know what you mean in terms of world ranking and guys that are or aren’t on the Tour anymore, but that’s just kind of the reality – and what they have put themselves in.” Thomas continued, “And, yeah, I mean, I’m not going to have an asterisk next to my name for winning this because the field wasn’t too good, right?”

In February 2024, LIV golfer Talor Gooch commented on the possibilty of Rory McIlroy winning the Masters Tournament. He said that if the Northern Irishman completes his career grand slam without the Saudi-backed league players participating would be “an asterisk.”

Justin Thomas Calls The Players Championship 2024 “Best Field” Despite Lacking LIV Golfers

During the same press conference, the 30-year-old American golfer backed his stance on the TPC Sawgrass hosted event field as the “best field in golf.” He gave an example of the PGA Championship which has the “deepest field” and said,

“I mean, it’s still been the best field in golf for many previous years.You could always make an argument that there’s other tournaments that are or are not.” Thomas continued by saying, “The PGA Championship has been the deepest field in terms of the most top 100 players, and I’m not just saying that for selfish reasons, it’s just the truth.”

Interestingly, 2024 The Player Championship field has 46 players from the top 50 players on the OWGR. World No. 1 and No. 2 Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy headline the field as top-ranked players.

If Justin Thomas’ comments on the field of the 50th edition of the PGA Tour flagship event are considered, it is certainly a strong field. Well, let’s see who lifts the title at TPC Sawgrass this Sunday.