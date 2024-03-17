LIV Golf’s Smash GC Fires Back At Justin Thomas After He Misses The Cut At The Players Championship

Mar 8, 2024; Orlando, Florida, USA; Justin Thomas walks off of the eighth green during the second round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

Justin Thomas will not feature in the weekend’s play of The Players Championship after he fell just one stroke short off the cutline. The 2021 edition’s champion of the tournament missed the cut at TPC Sawgrass for the first time in his nine appearances. Soon after that, LIV Golf’s Crushers GC shared a quirky post on X (formerly Twitter) targeting his previous remark.

Earlier this week, Thomas spoke in a press conference and took an indirect attack on LIV golfer Talor Gooch. The latter, in an interview, stated that if Rory McIlroy completes his grand slam by winning the Masters without subtle competition from LIV Stars, it will be “an asterisk.”

Just before The Players Championship, Justin Thomas spoke to the media and stated that if he won the title this week at TPC Sawgrass with no LIV players, it would not be “an asterisk.” However, the two-time major champion missed the cut and his statement has certainly backfired.

LIV Golf’s team, Smach GC reshared a post having Thomas’ comment and just added a scissors emoji with an asterisk, taking a dig on his comment. After all, Bryson DeChambeau’s team is well known to bounce back with quirky remarks.

What Did Justin Thomas Exactly Say That Backfired At Him At The Players Championship?

Just before The Players Championship, Justin Thomas said in a press conference at TPC Sawgrass,

“I know what you mean in terms of how World Ranking and guys that are or aren’t on the tour anymore. But that’s just kind of the reality that—and what they have put themselves in. I mean, I’m not going to have an asterisk next to my name for winning this because the field wasn’t too good, right.”

But as Justin Thomas missed the cut after the 36 holes, it seems that he has taken a setback. He shot two rounds of 71 and 74 and missed the cut line by just one stroke as he finished with a one-over-par score.

The LIV Golf’s team will surely come after him and Crushers GC is just the start. It will be interesting to see what more add’s up to this “asterisk” storyline.