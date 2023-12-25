“Not Too Many Golfers That Played Great in Their 40s”: PGA Tour Pro Shane Lowry Hoping for Better Season in 2024

Sep 30, 2023; Rome, ITA; Team Europe golfer Shane Lowry lines up a putt on the seventh green during day two foursomes round for the 44th Ryder Cup golf competition at Marco Simone Golf and Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Shane Lowry did have much to cherish in the 2023 season on both the PGA Tour and the DP World Tour. He could record just two top ten finishes on both the tours collectively. Although he did manage to get picked up by European captain Luke Donald for the 2023 Ryder Cup. At least in Rome, he contributed 1.5 points for his team in a winning cause.

In a recent interview with RTÉ Sport, Shane Lowry reflected positivity heading into the new year. He emphasized on the fact that he was now 37 years old and not many golfers play better in their 40s. However, despite having a seemingly “above average” season, the Irishman felt that he could find his spark back in the upcoming 2024 season. As quoted by rte.ie, he said,

“I’m 37 next year. There’s not too many golfers that played great in their 40s. I’m starting my 16th season next year on Tour. If you include 2009, which was nearly a full season, from May to December. It’s been a long… well, not a long career. But a decent career so far.”

Shane Lowry will be playing in his 16th season on the DP World Tour and 10th season on the PGA Tour. So far, he has won six professional tournament which includes his only major title, the 2019 Open Championship.

The Irishman added that he was pretty confident to be competitive until the age of 45. Shane Lowry also said that he was the second oldest player in the European Team locker-room at the 2023 Ryder Cup. The oldest player was Rory McIlroy.

“In my head, I feel if I can get to 45 still very competitive, I’d be very happy with that. That’s still nine years. Sitting around the team room in the Ryder Cup, you’re looking around and I’m the second oldest player there,” Shane Lowry said.

“All These Young Kids” – Shane Lowry Heaps Praises For Ludvig Aberg & Nicolai Hojgaard, Calls Them His Source Of Motivation

The Irishman’s 2023 season was a real tough one. He missed out to qualify for the FedEx Cup playoffs and finished 46th on the DP World Tour’s Race to Dubai. He could not record a single win this season which, in fact, was a surprise as he entered the 2023 season with a blistering win at the 2022 BMW PGA Championship just a few months earlier.

However, Shane Lowry is pretty much motivated to start off his 2024 season. He credited young European players such as Ludwig Aberg and Nicolai Hojgaard who are playing exceptionally well.

“Looking at Ludwig Aberg come out and play the way he does. And all these young kids, the [Nicolai] Hojgaard. It does nothing only motivate me to be honest. I’m definitely more motivated than I’ve ever been heading into the new year,” Lowry told to RTÉ Sport.

Well, Shane Lowry being excited and motivated for the upcoming 2024 season is a good sign. His decent performance at the 2023 Ryder Cup in Rome would also bring in some confidence. But, the end result that he has been looking for shall only be decided when he gets on the golf course next year.