‘I Hit Actually Two People’: PGA Tour Pro Says He Wasn’t Right After He Hit Two People At The Valspar Championship

Mar 23, 2024; Palm Harbor, Florida, USA; Chandler Phillips watches his shot from the first tee during the third round of the Valspar Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

PGA Tour pro Chandler Phillips had a sensational outing at the Valspar Championship last week. He ended up tied for third on the leaderboard which happens to be his best finish on the PGA Tour. However, after finishing his round, he recalled a scary incident during his final round.

During his post-round interview on Sunday, Phillips narrated the incident that happened on the 8th hole at Innisbrook’s Copperhead course. The American pro stated that “he wasn’t right” after he kind of hit somebody. He said,

“I was kind of, I don’t know, man, I hit somebody.” Phillips added, “I hit actually two people, and the lady that I hit didn’t look too good.”

“I Saw Blood” – PGA Tour Pro Recalls Seeing The Female Fan Whom He Hit During The Valspar Championship

Chandler Phillips then stated that he walked up to the area where his ball went at Innisbrook’s Copperhead course. The PGA Tour pro added that there was a lady crowded by four or five people around her and saw blood. Also, he did not know where he hit her but hoped that she was going to be fine.

“I walked up and I saw a guy, he was holding an ice pack on the back of his head. Then I got up there and then I see four or five people crowded around the lady, and I saw blood. I don’t know where it hit her; I just wanted to make sure that they had called EMS or something out here, trainers, do whatever they can to help her out. But I didn’t even get to talk to her or anything like that. I really hope that she’s doing OK,” Phillips said.

The PGA Tour pro also said that nobody wanted to hurt anyone out on a golf course. He stated that both golfers and fans come to have fun and it was really unfortunate to get involved in any scary moment.

“It’s hard to explain. It’s just, the last thing you want to do is hurt somebody out here. We’re just trying to have fun and play golf, and all they’re trying to do is watch some good golf, and when that happens, it sucks.”

Chandler Phillips will next be seen playing at the Houston Open. The tournament commences on March 28 at the Memorial Park Golf Course. It will be interesting to see how the PGA Tour pro performs in his next start.