Coming Off Two Straight Victories, Scottie Scheffler To Headline The Field Of Houston Open Along With Will Zalatoris

Scottie Scheffler is having a sensational run on the PGA Tour. Although he struggled with his putting initially in the 2024 season, he has worked on that aspect and has earned two big titles in two consecutive weeks. Now, after a week’s break, the World No. 1 is all set to participate in the Houston Open. However, he is not the only top golfer to headline the field, even Will Zalatoris will be seen playing at Memorial Park Golf Course next week.
Advertisement
Scheffler will be participating in the event for the fourth consecutive time in his career. In his previous three starts, he has finished 32nd, second, and ninth on the leaderboard of the 2020, 2021, and 2022 editions. The field of upcoming PGA Tour events will also see the likes of Tony Finau, who is the defending champion, and Wyndham Clark, the reigning US Open champion.
Advertisement
The upcoming Houston Open will have a prize purse of $9.1 million with the winner receiving $1,638,000 out of it. Also, the winner of the tournament will earn 500 FedEx Cup points. Also, the winner will have the opportunity to enter the field of 2024 Masters at Augusta National.
Exploring The Full Field Of The Houston Open
The field of the upcoming PGA Tour event at Memorial Park Golf Course will see World No. 1 and No. 4 Scottie Scheffler and Wyndham Clark being the top-ranked players from the OWGR. Talented golfers such as Nick Dunlap, Stephan Jaeger, Maverick McNealy, Akshay Bhatia, Kurt Kitayama, and Beau Hossler will also be playing next week.
The Houston Open will be played at Memorial Park Golf Course which has a par-70 track and measures 7,412 yards. Here’s the full field of the upcoming tournament:
- Scottie Scheffler
- Wyndham Clark
- Gary Woodland
- Billy Horschel
- Kurt Kitayama
- Daniel Berger
- Akshay Bhatia
- Ryan Brehm
- Cameron Champ
- Stewart Cink
- Jason Day
- Nick Dunlap
- Tony Finau
- Nick Hardy
- Tom Hoge
- Mackenzie Hughes
- Si Woo Kim
- Kevin Kisner
- Jake Knapp
- K.H. Lee
- Luke List
- Taylor Moore
- Vincent Norrman
- Chad Ramey
- Chez Reavie
- Davis Riley
- J.J. Spaun
- Adam Svensson
- Sahith Theegala
- Matt Wallace
- Will Zalatoris
- Padraig Harrington
- Jimmy Walker
- Sam Bennett
- Cole Hammer
- Ryan Palmer
- Kris Ventura
- Jesse Droemer
- Past champion
- Lanto Griffin
- Scott Stallings
- Cam Davis
- Patrick Rodgers
- Taylor Montgomery
- Alex Smalley
- Thomas Detry
- Stephan Jaeger
- Brandon Wu
- Beau Hossler
- Hayden Buckley
- Sam Ryder
- Ben Griffin
- Keith Mitchell
- Samuel Stevens
- Mark Hubbard
- Aaron Rai
- Matthew NeSmith
- Alex Noren
- S.H. Kim
- Justin Suh
- Davis Thompson
- Joel Dahmen
- Tyler Duncan
- Michael Kim
- Ben Taylor
- Garrick Higgo
- Robby Shelton
- Taylor Pendrith
- Callum Tarren
- Dylan Wu
- Harry Hall
- Nate Lashley
- Greyson Sigg
- David Lipsky
- Justin Lower
- Carson Young
- Tyson Alexander
- Chesson Hadley
- Zac Blair
- Aaron Baddeley
- Joseph Bramlett
- Kevin Yu
- Martin Laird
- Ryan Moore
- Peter Malnati
- Matti Schmid
- Andrew Novak
- Doug Ghim
- Carl Yuan
- Maverick McNealy
- C.T. Pan
- Brandt Snedeker
- Jhonattan Vegas
- Bud Cauley
- J.B. Holmes
- Vince Whaley
- Ryan Fox
- Victor Perez
- Thorbjørn Olesen
- Alexander Björk
- Robert MacIntyre
- Jorge Campillo
- Chan Kim
- Alejandro Tosti
- Richard Hoey
- Ben Silverman
- Pierceson Coody
- Paul Barjon
- Max Greyserman
- Chandler Phillips
- Adrien Dumont de Chassart
- David Skinns
- Jacob Bridgeman
- Norman Xiong
- Nicholas Lindheim
- Joe Highsmith
- Patrick Fishburn
- McClure Meissner
- Tom Whitney
- Kevin Dougherty
- Chris Gotterup
- William Furr
- Parker Coody
- Josh Teater
- Ryan McCormick
- Scott Gutschewski
- Roger Sloan
- Rafael Campos
- Harrison Endycott
- Trace Crowe
- Blaine Hale, Jr.
- Raul Pereda
- Hayden Springer
- Bronson Burgoon
- Erik Barnes
- Patton Kizzire
- Kevin Chappell
- Martin Trainer
- Henrik Norlander
It will be interesting to see if Scottie Scheffler can record his third consecutive PGA Tour victory in the upcoming week at the Houston Open.
Advertisement