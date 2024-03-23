Coming Off Two Straight Victories, Scottie Scheffler To Headline The Field Of Houston Open Along With Will Zalatoris

Scottie Scheffler holds up the championship trophy after the fourth and final round of The Players Championship PGA golf tournament Sunday, March 17, 2024 at TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla. Scottie Scheffler won at 20 under par and is the first defending champion in the 50 year history of the event. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union]

Scottie Scheffler is having a sensational run on the PGA Tour. Although he struggled with his putting initially in the 2024 season, he has worked on that aspect and has earned two big titles in two consecutive weeks. Now, after a week’s break, the World No. 1 is all set to participate in the Houston Open. However, he is not the only top golfer to headline the field, even Will Zalatoris will be seen playing at Memorial Park Golf Course next week.

Advertisement

Scheffler will be participating in the event for the fourth consecutive time in his career. In his previous three starts, he has finished 32nd, second, and ninth on the leaderboard of the 2020, 2021, and 2022 editions. The field of upcoming PGA Tour events will also see the likes of Tony Finau, who is the defending champion, and Wyndham Clark, the reigning US Open champion.

Advertisement

The upcoming Houston Open will have a prize purse of $9.1 million with the winner receiving $1,638,000 out of it. Also, the winner of the tournament will earn 500 FedEx Cup points. Also, the winner will have the opportunity to enter the field of 2024 Masters at Augusta National.

Exploring The Full Field Of The Houston Open

The field of the upcoming PGA Tour event at Memorial Park Golf Course will see World No. 1 and No. 4 Scottie Scheffler and Wyndham Clark being the top-ranked players from the OWGR. Talented golfers such as Nick Dunlap, Stephan Jaeger, Maverick McNealy, Akshay Bhatia, Kurt Kitayama, and Beau Hossler will also be playing next week.

The Houston Open will be played at Memorial Park Golf Course which has a par-70 track and measures 7,412 yards. Here’s the full field of the upcoming tournament:

Scottie Scheffler

Wyndham Clark

Gary Woodland

Billy Horschel

Kurt Kitayama

Daniel Berger

Akshay Bhatia

Ryan Brehm

Cameron Champ

Stewart Cink

Jason Day

Nick Dunlap

Tony Finau

Nick Hardy

Tom Hoge

Mackenzie Hughes

Si Woo Kim

Kevin Kisner

Jake Knapp

K.H. Lee

Luke List

Taylor Moore

Vincent Norrman

Chad Ramey

Chez Reavie

Davis Riley

J.J. Spaun

Adam Svensson

Sahith Theegala

Matt Wallace

Will Zalatoris

Padraig Harrington

Jimmy Walker

Sam Bennett

Cole Hammer

Ryan Palmer

Kris Ventura

Jesse Droemer

Past champion

Lanto Griffin

Scott Stallings

Cam Davis

Patrick Rodgers

Taylor Montgomery

Alex Smalley

Thomas Detry

Stephan Jaeger

Brandon Wu

Beau Hossler

Hayden Buckley

Sam Ryder

Ben Griffin

Keith Mitchell

Samuel Stevens

Mark Hubbard

Aaron Rai

Matthew NeSmith

Alex Noren

S.H. Kim

Justin Suh

Davis Thompson

Joel Dahmen

Tyler Duncan

Michael Kim

Ben Taylor

Garrick Higgo

Robby Shelton

Taylor Pendrith

Callum Tarren

Dylan Wu

Harry Hall

Nate Lashley

Greyson Sigg

David Lipsky

Justin Lower

Carson Young

Tyson Alexander

Chesson Hadley

Zac Blair

Aaron Baddeley

Joseph Bramlett

Kevin Yu

Martin Laird

Ryan Moore

Peter Malnati

Matti Schmid

Andrew Novak

Doug Ghim

Carl Yuan

Maverick McNealy

C.T. Pan

Brandt Snedeker

Jhonattan Vegas

Bud Cauley

J.B. Holmes

Vince Whaley

Ryan Fox

Victor Perez

Thorbjørn Olesen

Alexander Björk

Robert MacIntyre

Jorge Campillo

Chan Kim

Alejandro Tosti

Richard Hoey

Ben Silverman

Pierceson Coody

Paul Barjon

Max Greyserman

Chandler Phillips

Adrien Dumont de Chassart

David Skinns

Jacob Bridgeman

Norman Xiong

Nicholas Lindheim

Joe Highsmith

Patrick Fishburn

McClure Meissner

Tom Whitney

Kevin Dougherty

Chris Gotterup

William Furr

Parker Coody

Josh Teater

Ryan McCormick

Scott Gutschewski

Roger Sloan

Rafael Campos

Harrison Endycott

Trace Crowe

Blaine Hale, Jr.

Raul Pereda

Hayden Springer

Bronson Burgoon

Erik Barnes

Patton Kizzire

Kevin Chappell

Martin Trainer

Henrik Norlander

It will be interesting to see if Scottie Scheffler can record his third consecutive PGA Tour victory in the upcoming week at the Houston Open.