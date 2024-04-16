‘I Knew It Was Going To Happen’: Former PGA Tour Colleague Shuns Jon Rahm In Awkward Masters Reunion

Jon Rahm was recently at August National for the 2024 Masters. This was his first tournament where he played alongside the PGA Tour players since joining the LIV Golf league. The Spaniard finished T45 on the leaderboard at the 2024 Masters. The outcome was truly disappointing considering he entered the tournament as a defending champion. After completing his campaign at Augusta National, Rahm spoke to the media. He was asked if he had talks with his former PGA Tour colleagues. He revealed that during his reunion with his former colleague, he completely ignored him. As quoted by express.co.uk, he said,

“Some did. I expected it.” Rahm continued by saying, ‘And then, there was someone else who I expected to be a little tougher… and one of them hugged me. I think that, among all the relationships I have, it has been everything that I expected. My friends are still my friends. And then someone, with whom I was very cordial and had a positive relationship, has not even looked at me.”

Furthermore, the Spaniard added that he believed that if somebody changed their opinion of him, it was their problem. Jon Rahm said that he was unaffected by getting ignored by a former PGA Tour colleague and said,

“If someone changes their opinion of me, it is more their problem than mine. I am not worried. I knew it was going to happen. I didn’t know who.”

Jon Rahm Reacts To The Difficult Conditions At Augusta National At The 2024 Masters

The weather played a crucial role at the 2024 Masters. Gusty winds made it tough for the golfers to finish even with a par score at Augusta National last week. One such player who found it tough was the defending champion, Jon Rahm.

After completing his campaign at the Augusta National, the Spaniard talked to the media. He stated that he was questioning himself to be playing there at the 2024 Masters. As quoted by Golf Digest, Jon Rahm said,

“A couple times, [I found myself] questioning why we were out there, especially when I got to 18 and saw the whole front of the green just full of sand. It’s rolling a little bit different. I understand they want us to finish.”

Jon Rahm felt that the officials were quite close to calling the 2024 Masters quits. He recalled getting bein very nervous throughout the tournament

“I can imagine they were very close to calling it a few times, especially when we were on 11 green and we were getting those massive gusts every couple of minutes or so. It was extremely difficult. We got it in. Hopefully I can just make up some ground tomorrow,” Rahm said.

Jon Rahm missed his chance to defend the Masters title this year. However, that is not the end for the Spaniard. He is eligible to play in the other three majors of the season. He will surely hope to capture at least one of them.