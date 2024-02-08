‘I’ll Go Where The Liquid Takes Me’: Max Homa Hopes To Come Back As A Fan At The WM Phoenix Open When He Retires

Oct 1, 2023; Rome, ITA; Team USA golfer Max Homa walks off the 18th hole during the final day of the 44th Ryder Cup golf competition at Marco Simone Golf and Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Adam Cairns-USA TODAY Sports

Max Homa recently shared a post-retirement plan where he hopes to enjoy the game at the WM Phoenix Open as a fan. He expressed this heartfelt emotion for the tournament in a pre-event press conference on Wednesday. Homa has played in this event five times and had a sixth-place finish in 2020.

He loves coming back to this tournament, and while talking about the SSG deal, he also shared how he’d like to come back to this event as a part of the audience.

Max Homa Wants To Come Back To Scottsdale As A Spectator

In an interview, Homa talked about how he’d like to be a part of the crowd and sit in the gallery.

“I did not, no. I will say that the year I retire you will find me here. I will be having a great time…Wherever the liquid takes me, I think.”

The golfer also expressed his affection for the WM Phoenix Open. Homa has lived in Scottsdale for several years; thus, it serves as a reason to love the Phoenix Open taking place at TPC Scottsdale.

“One major perk is my son can sleep in his room, and we know where everything is…we have at least that going for us this week. I do not go outside of my house other than to the golf tournament this week.”

Another reason Homa is excited about the tournament is because he loves playing in the rain.

“I’m from Los Angeles where it also doesn’t rain a whole lot, and I enjoyed as a kid, same as yours, when it rained because I got excited to go to the golf course and practice hitting golf balls when it was wet.”

Amid the hackled situation due to rain at the course, Homa will be enjoying golf.

Homa thinks the tournament is one of the most entertaining ones for golfers and went on to share one of his stories from the past as he teed off for the first time in the event. In his initial year of playing in the event, there was a moment when a crowd of people blocked the course and the golfer had to ask two women to excuse him. In reply, they gave a l-have-a-boyfriend look and Homa again replied, “excuse me” to that!

Homa is so equipped with the course that he explains how the 11th and 17th tee shots are the hardest to hit.

“Fifteen is not as bad. I think you’re just excited to get into 16. It is really cool. I’ve now played this a handful of times, and I’m still always excited to go into that arena.”

He concluded the interview by talking about how the Phoenix Open could be organized in other locations and it would be great to target the younger age group through this event. As Homa plays in his home ground, it is to see how much luck favors him through the event.