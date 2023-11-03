TGL’s Boston Team Announces Roster Featuring Rory McIlroy And Local Hero, Keegan Bradley

With the TGL gearing up for its inaugural season in two months, its Boston team has become the first out of the five to announce its roster, with four-time major winner Rory McIlroy and local favourite Keegan Bradley joining the Boston Common Golf team for the league’s first season.

It’s been a roller coaster ride for TGL this week, with Jon Rahm pulling out of the indoor tech-based golf league last Monday. Amid all the speculations regarding Rahm’s backout, TGL’s Boston-based team declaring its team comes as a ray of hope for Tiger Woods’ tech-based league. Here’s who’s part of the team:

Boston Common Golf and Its Star-Studded Roster

Boston Common Golf became the first team to come out with its four-player squad this week. Joining McIlroy will be Keegan Bradley, Tyrrell Hatton, and Adam Scott, who will be competing for Boston starting in January 2024. While they were the first team on the TGL to be announced, Justin Thomas and Collin Morikawa were the first two players to sign with the Atlanta team and Los Angeles teams respectively.

Keegan Bradley emerges as a wise choice for the Boston team owing to his Northeastern roots. The PGA Tour pro was brought up in Vermont but also spent some time in the Boston suburbs.