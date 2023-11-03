TGL’s Boston Team Announces Roster Featuring Rory McIlroy And Local Hero, Keegan Bradley
November 03, 2023
With the TGL gearing up for its inaugural season in two months, its Boston team has become the first out of the five to announce its roster, with four-time major winner Rory McIlroy and local favourite Keegan Bradley joining the Boston Common Golf team for the league’s first season.
It’s been a roller coaster ride for TGL this week, with Jon Rahm pulling out of the indoor tech-based golf league last Monday. Amid all the speculations regarding Rahm’s backout, TGL’s Boston-based team declaring its team comes as a ray of hope for Tiger Woods’ tech-based league. Here’s who’s part of the team:
Boston Common Golf and Its Star-Studded Roster
Boston Common Golf became the first team to come out with its four-player squad this week. Joining McIlroy will be Keegan Bradley, Tyrrell Hatton, and Adam Scott, who will be competing for Boston starting in January 2024. While they were the first team on the TGL to be announced, Justin Thomas and Collin Morikawa were the first two players to sign with the Atlanta team and Los Angeles teams respectively.
Keegan Bradley emerges as a wise choice for the Boston team owing to his Northeastern roots. The PGA Tour pro was brought up in Vermont but also spent some time in the Boston suburbs.
Rory McIlroy, who partners with Tiger Woods on the TGL and has won 27 times on the PGA Tour, achieved two of those wins in Boston at the formerly played Deutsche Bank Championship.
Tyrrell Hatton, on the other hand, has a good rapport with Rory McIlroy owing to their time spent on three European Ryder Cup teams. And having had five Top 10 finishes this year, the PGA Tour pro is a good addition to the team.
Australian golfer Adam Scott, is also a value addition having won on the PGA Tour 14 times, including a major win at the Masters in 2013.
The Boston teammates are a strong bunch and will be competing with five other teams starting January 9, 2024. With the Boston Common Golf doing the honors, more team rosters are expected to be announced in the coming days.
