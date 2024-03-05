Fans To Enjoy $17000 Ticket Experience For New Hospitality Venue At The Masters

The Masters logo on the flagstick on the 18th green during a practice round for The Masters golf tournament at Augusta National GC. Mandatory Credit: Michael Madrid-USA TODAY Sports

A new hospitality venue for the fans of the Masters Tournament will open for the first major of the year. But the tickets for this availability are quite pricey, at around $17,000. This is a premium hospitality service launched this year for the audience in the star-studded field.

Advertisement

Sports Business Journal’s journalist has revealed that the pass for the Map & Flag hospitality venue, which is located on Washington Road and is quite near the venue of the Masters, will be sold for $17,000 per ticket. Now, let’s learn more about this exclusive venue!

All About The Newly Introduced Masters Venue for 2024

The venue will open its gates at 6:30 am and close its gates one hour before the round concludes. This is a weekly pass and there are no daily passes available. Moreover, it will also include a tournament badge and will be handed over to the customers from the club.

Advertisement

This lavish experience includes food and drink and an “expansive food hall and high-energy sports bar” as reported on their official website. The patrons will have access to the gardens and merchandise shops. Added to these, there are three types of dining options:

‘The Grille’ serves breakfast from 6:30-10 am and lunch from 11 am. It will feature “an elevated take on classic Tournament fare with masterfully crafted sandwiches.” ‘The Carvey’ will open at the same times as the ‘Grille’ and will serve a western-style breakfast. It will include smoked beef brisket and pork ribs for lunch and have different sides.

Finally, ‘The Marketplace’ will remain open from 6:30 am until the end of the day. It will include coffee, donuts, and pastries in its menu and “seasonal fruit, vibrant salads, charcuterie and cheese selections, along with freshly shucked oysters and chilled shrimp cocktail starting at 11 am.” The Masters doesn’t allow cell phones, so rules remain unchanged for the Map & Flag venue. The authorities strictly say that cell phones, tablets, beepers, and electronic devices should be prohibited and no pictures can be taken.

Hence, a spendthrift experience awaits in the upcoming month with the Augusta National Event.