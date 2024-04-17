WATCH: Rory McIlroy Refutes LIV Golf Contract Offer Controversy, Commits To PGA Tour

Soon after the 2024 Masters, reports claimed that Rory McIlroy had been offered $850 million to join the LIV Golf league. In addition to the huge sum, there were speculations that the golfer would have a two percent stake in the league. However, the Northern Irishman recently denied the claims while he was at the Hilton Head Island.

While speaking to Todd Lewis of Golf Channel ahead of the RBC Heritage, Rory McIlroy cleared the rumors regarding his alleged switch to LIV Golf.

“I honestly don’t know how these things get started. I’ve never been offered a number from LIV and I’ve never contemplated going to LIV. It’s again, I think I’ve made it clear over the past two years that I don’t think it’s something for me, doesn’t mean that I judge people that have went and played over there,” McIlroy said.

Rory McIlroy also added that he does not feel that the Saudi-backed league would suit him. However, the Northern Irishman cleared that he does not judge other players who made a switch to the league. The decision to switch was personal for every golfer, but he chose to stay on the PGA Tour.

“I think one of the things that I’ve realized over the past two years is, you know, people can make their own decisions for you know whatever they think is best for themselves. And who are we to judge them for that?” McIlroy continued by saying, “But, personally for me, you know, my future is here on the PGA tour and it’s never been any different,”

Rory McIlroy Feels He “Wouldn’t Be The Person” If He Had Not Played On The PGA Tour

McIlroy has been playing on the PGA Tour for over a decade now. He has recorded 24 wins on the US-based Tour. The four-time major winner also has 17 wins on the DP World Tour. Before the RBC Heritage, McIlroy revealed the reason behind staying loyal to these two Tours.

While speaking to Todd Lewis, Rory McIlroy expressed that the tradition and legacy that the PGA Tour offers would never be achieved anywhere else.

“Tradition, Legacy, the people that have come before us. I think that’s the one, you know, the big thing that I’ve always talked about with staying on the PGA Tour,” McIlroy said.

Rory McIlroy added that the PGA Tour had been “an unbelievable platform” for him, and it has made him the person that he is today.

“The PGA Tour has been an unbelievable platform for me to not just showcase my skills but to also try to impact the communities that we play in. If it wasn’t for the PGA Tour and the DP World Tour. There wouldn’t be, you know, I’d still be Rory McIlroy. But, I wouldn’t be the person that I am today,” McIlroy added.

Rory McIlroy will be playing on the PGA Tour’s RBC Heritage next week. After a disappointing week at the 2024 Masters, he will hope to get some redemption at Harbour Town Golf Links. The golfer will be aiming to secure his 25th PGA Tour title this week.