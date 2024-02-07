Weeks After Splitting From Nike, Tiger Woods Announces New Brand Deal ‘Sunday Red’ With A Teaser

Dec 16, 2022; Orlando, Florida, USA; Tiger Woods smiles after a reporter asks about his son Charlie following a pro-am round of the PNC Championship golf tournament at Ritz Carlton Golf Club Grande Lakes Orlando Course. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

Tiger Woods has recently shared a post on Instagram that hints at his potential partnership with TaylorMade’s new clothing line ‘Sunday Red’. It was been long speculated that the 15-time major champion would join hands with a famous golf equipment manufacturer after parting ways with Nike.

Reports suggest that Woods and TaylorMade’s newest partnership will be unveiled at the upcoming PGA Tour-hosted Genesis Invitational 2024. The new ‘Sunday Red’ brand will have multiple apparel and accessories such as clothes, footwear, wallets, eyewear, luggage, phone cases, and equipment in its collection.

In a recent Instagram post, Tiger Woods shared a closeup of himself and wrote in the caption,

“The vision remains the same. 2.12.24”

The recent post by Woods came just weeks before his upcoming start on the PGA Tour. The photo has a shows the legendary golfer wearing a black cap. Also, in his caption, he wrote a date, “2.12.2024”, which might hint at something big happening on that day.

Why Is TaylorMade Speculated To Partner With Tiger Woods?

Earlier in January, the 82-time PGA Tour winner shared a post on X (formerly Twitter) announcing his departure from his 27-year-long association with Nike. Soon after that, multiple reports suggested that Woods might be endorsing a new brand. Simultaneously, TaylorMade also applied for a patented trademark to the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO).

The new clothing line is said to be called ‘Sunday Red’. It has a logo of a Tiger with stripes depicting it to refer to Tiger Woods.

After Woods parted ways with Nike, multiple rumors stated that the legendary golfer might set up his own company. With the help of TaylorMade, it would become even easier to achieve that. While there is no confirmation from both parties regarding their reported partnership, it is speculated that it could be unveiled at the Genesis Invitational.

Tiger Woods’ recent Instagram post has already sparked another set of rumors. But, what the future holds for the golf legend will only be found when he makes his next start at the Riviera Golf Course next week.