‘I Think They’ve Sufferred A Lot’: Patrick Cantlay Hopeful That The SSG Deal Will Be A Change That The Fans Deserve

Jan 18, 2024; La Quinta, California, USA; Patrick Cantlay waits on the tee on the first hole during the first round of the The American Express golf tournament at La Quinta Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Ray Acevedo-USA TODAY Sports

Patrick Cantlay is hopeful that the SSG deal will finally bring justice to golf fans and their suffering. He thinks that the new deal might be able to bring the sport back to life, but he was doubtful about future PIF chances of investment in the new enterprise. Cantlay served as the player director in the $3 billion deal discussion.

The Ryder Cup star thinks this deal would strengthen the PGA Tour’s financial condition, and LIV golfers trying to come back on the tour will be something emotional. He also embraced this opportunity to grow the sport further.

“I think anytime someone makes a sizeable investment like that they’re going to be watching over the investment…to grow the sport and make it as good as it possibly can be.”

Cantlay also saw this as a situation where the fan experience can finally get better. Let’s see what he had to say about the new SSG deal.

Patrick Cantlay Says Fans Have Suffered A Lot And Need This To Revive Their Sport Spirit

After Wednesday’s announcement regarding the SSG’s investment in the PGA Tour’s new entity, Cantlay emphasized that including the best golfers to satisfy the fans was the ultimate goal.

“Strongest field that it’s had in a number have years and I think that’s fantastic, I think that’s what the fans want to see…I really hope that this deal brings about change that really makes it better for the fans because I think they’ve suffered a lot.”

Cantlay felt that the fans want to focus on the course and the game.

“People want to see golf with the best players in the world playing against each other.”

Added to that, he continued,

“Viewing fans. From my seat, the more people that are interested in golf, the better. The PGA Tour’s not only here to appeal to – make golf appeal to more people, but also to have those people watch and be able to follow us.”

Rory McIlroy also suggested that the best players are what attract the fans so they should be brought back on the tour without imposing penalties. But Cantlay and Jordan Spieth think that people are divided with split mentalities at this point. Thus, it is to see how the future of golf shapes going forward.

It is true that this spat between the two tours has cost fans their enthusiasm and excitement regarding the sport, but Cantlay hopes that this deal will finally be able to revive that back and give fans the ultimate experience, without the drama.