“I’m Ready For This Moment” – Max Homa Embraces The ‘Dog In Him’, Ready To Seize The Green Jacket

Apr 12, 2024; Augusta, Georgia, USA; Max Homa lines up a putt on the no. 9 green during the second round of the Masters Tournament. Mandatory Credit: Adam Cairns-USA TODAY Network

Max Homa is just strokes behind the leader Scottie Scheffler and is ranked third on the leaderboard after three rounds at the 2024 Masters. The Burbank-born golfer is playing exceptionally well in the difficult conditions of Augusta National. Now, he is quite confident to pull up his best game on Sunday to claim his first green jacket.

After shooting 67 and 71 in the first two rounds of the 2024 Masters, Homa shot a 1 over 73 in the third round at Augusta National. While speaking to the media post his round on Saturday, the Burbank-born golfer reflected on his mindset and his will to embrace the inner dog in him to win his first major title. As quoted by sbnation.com, he said,

“I came here with the gratitude and appreciation that I get to do it [play The Masters]. I’m happy I get to do it tomorrow. I’m going to remind myself I’m a dog and I’m ready for this moment.”

The gusty winds again unleashed havoc on players at Augusta National on Saturday. Although Homa finished with a 1-over-par score in the third round, he felt that his game was good.

“I don’t know what more I could have done. Could I have seen some putts go in, but I don’t hate how I putted. Started the ball on the line a lot. The greens got really fast. So adjusting to that took a couple holes,” Homa said.

Max Homa will start his play at 02:25 pm ET on Sunday. He will be seen playing alongside solo-fourth-ranked Ludvig Aberg in the final round of the 2024 Masters. Now, it remains to be seen if he can overcome Collin Morikawa and Scottie Scheffler to win his first green jacket at Augusta National.

Max Homa Lives His Fanboy Moment By Partnering Tiger Woods At The 2024 Masters

The Burbank-born golfer was merely six years old when Tiger Woods recorded his first green jacket victory at Augusta National. Now, after 27 years, his love and passion for the game got him to partner with the GOAT himself at the 2024 Masters.

During a post-round interview at Augusta National, Max Homa reflected on his fanboy moment after playing alongside Tiger Woods. He stated that it really a dream come true moment and was in awe of the 15-time major champion’s short game. As quoted by Golf Digest, he said,

“It was awesome. It really is a dream to get to play with him here.” Homa added by saying, “I’ve been saying, I always wanted to just watch him hit iron shots around here, and I was right up next to him. It was really cool. His short game was so good. I don’t think I can explain how good some of the chip shots he hit today were.”

Who does not love and admire Tiger Woods? After all, he is one of the best things that ever happened in the game of golf. Max Homa will surely draw some inspiration from his idol and try to capture his first green jacket at the 2024 Masters.