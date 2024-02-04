Rory McIlroy Says If He Were The Saudi PIF, He Wouldn’t Be ‘Too Happy’ With Jordan Spieth

Rory McIlroy claimed that if he were in place of the Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund, then he would supposedly not be happy with Jordan Spieth‘s statement regarding the PIF’s future involvement in the deal. McIlroy explained this to Spieth over an hour-long call. The PGA Tour loyalist’s comments were published by Sports Illustrated and were regarding the announcement of the PGA’s deal with Strategic Sports Group.

But while making their announcement regarding the merger, the PGA Tou rdidn’t declare any financial investment from the Saudi PIF, and both parties might decide on that in the future. Thus, keeping that in focus, a serious chit-chat between McIlroy and Spieth took place. Jordan Spieth had replaced McIlroy when he stepped down from his role as Player Director of the PGA Tour Policy Board months back. What convo transpired between the two? Let’s find out.

Rory McIlroy Thinks Jordan Spieth Isn’t Likable To The Saudis

It started with Spieth’s interview, where he stated that an investment from Saudis isn’t needed.

“I think the positive would be a unification, but I think that, like I mentioned before, I just think it’s something that is almost not even worth talking about…the idea is that we have a strategic partner that allows the PGA Tour to go forward the way that it’s operating right now without anything else with the option of other investors.”

In the same interview, he continued,

“But I think the short answer is we don’t have to and I think the long answer is the positive there is a unification…You know, it would be a situation that should be — we should try to have, but I’m not sure, you know, if or how or when it would get done.”

After this, Jordan called McIlroy and talked for an hour about it. McIlroy was concerned about a few things. He disclosed that he had a conversation with Jordan and reflected on his thoughts on it. He initiated the conversation by being practical about the entire scene. He started with how the PGA Tour affirmed the Saudi PIF regarding a deal, and if a Player Director comments that the deal isn’t needed, it would end up not sitting right with the authorities. Moreover, the Saudi PIF can invest huge amounts of money into the sport and that is the need of the hour. McIlroy further elaborated that the Saudi PIF wouldn’t be happy hearing these comments.

“But if I were PIF and I was hearing that coming from here, the day after doing this SSG deal, it wouldn’t have made me too happy, I guess?.”

Certainly, Saudi PIF Head Yasir Al-Rumayyan, who is sure that the PIF will invest in the agreement framework in the future, would be disappointed with Jordan Spieth, and for McIlroy losing PIF from the sport isn’t an option.