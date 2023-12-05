This is How Tiger Woods Described His Comeback With This One Crucial Word That Had Fans Thrilled With Joy

Tiger Woods used the word ‘ecstatic’ to summarise his even-par performance over 72 holes in the Hero World Challenge throughout the week. The golf legend’s comeback has been a much-anticipated affair for nine months. He last played at the Masters in April, where he had to withdraw through the third round because of reaggravating plantar fasciitis. Later, he underwent surgery, followed by a sufficient period of rehabilitation. Woods, although started off a little rusty, finished 18th in the 20-golfers field with a Sunday round score of 72 and a final score of 288 at Albany. Scottie Scheffler came out triumphant after finishing in second place in the previous editions.

Advertisement

This time in the Bahamas, the most wonderful thing that happened to Woods was that his leg didn’t trouble him at all. Though mentally he was a bit rusty, which rewarded him with a few drop shots, physically he wasn’t bothered. Reflecting on the same, the Hall of Famer talked about his health in an interview.

Tiger Woods Gets Candid About His Performance in the Bahamas

Woods went on to highlight the fact that he was mentally rusty, but this event helped him shake that off soon.

Advertisement

“I’ve come a long way being a little bit rusty to like four days and knock off a lot of rust, which is great”. Added to that, he said, “And just the physicality of actually playing and competing again, I’ve done this in once, so it was nice to get out there with the guys and have some fun and compete and I wish I would have played a little better, but always nice”.

The 15-time major winner made a total of 19 birdies and 15 unsuccessful bogeys. He played mediocre at par-5 holes, but his astounding drives carried the game. The only thing he lacked was mental calculations, which are a pivotal part of golf.

“I drove it on pretty much a string all week. Granted, these fairways are big. I felt like I had my ball speed up, which was nice, and I was hitting the middle of the face the entire week…what I’ve been working on is right there and maybe just tighten up a little bit”

Woods’ next venture is the PNC Championship, where he can have his golf cart. He is all set to pair up with his son Charlie for the third time at the event. The father-son duo will be aiming to take home the trophy after a close call at victory back in 2021. Going forward to the 2024 season, he plans on playing once a month, with a couple of weeks to recover. There have been reports of him planning to play in a minimum of 5–6 events next year. Will those include majors? And will Woods finally be able to fulfil his dream of getting a 16th major victory to his name? Only time will tell.