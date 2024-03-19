Max Homa Comes Within Inches Of Hitting Fans On The 14th Hole At The Players Championship

Max Homa had an alarming moment in the third round of The Players Championship on Saturday. After he found the roughs on the 14th hole, he took his next shot and hit the tree. This could have resulted in hitting spectators who were standing very close to his shooting area.

The third round was obviously an unforgiving day for the Burbank-born golfer as he shot three bogeys and a disastrous quintuple bogey nine. This nine-stroke score came on the same hole where a scary incident could have happened at the hands of Homa.

“I Gave Some Guys A Good Story” – Max Homa Shares His Reaction About The Scary Incident

While speaking to the media after completing his third round, the six-time PGA Tour winner shared that he did ask the spectators to move back a little.

“Yeah, it was the tree (I hit). I asked them to back up and they backed up their usual three or four steps and I was trying to go much higher than that (shot).”

Max Homa later said that he should have asked the spectators to move a bit more. However, he added that if they were asked to move back, it would have been just two steps. Also, he was grateful that he did not hit anyone and concluded by saying that he gave a great story to remember.

“At some point… I probably should have asked them to move more, but I didn’t think I was going to knife it. Typically though, you ask them to move and it’s two steps back and I… I think I’ve thrown caution to the wind at times with their own safety. So I am glad I didn’t hit anybody. It was scary, I was trying to go significantly higher than that. I gave some guys a good story.

Max Homa had a terrible outing at The Players Championship. He finished his campaign at the TPC Sawgrass with a par score shooting 68-75-74-71 in four rounds. At least, he was bit lucky to not injure any spectators on Saturday.