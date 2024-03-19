Find Out Who Earns More From Social Media – Scottie Scheffler Or Paige Spiranac

Although it’s more likely for professional PGA Tour golfers to have more crowds in their social media posts and earn more through them, the case is different for a few golf entities. Golf influencers earn better than professional golfers through online posts. After defending his Players Championship title and winning back-to-back PGA Tour events, Scottie Scheffler cemented his place as the world no. 1.

But even though Scheffler’s record in the Players’ history astounded everyone, his social media earnings don’t come close to Paige Spiranac‘s. The crowd in his posts isn’t as good as in Spiranac’s posts, according to a report. Now, let’s compare their earnings from these posts!

Scottie Scheffler’s Online Earnings Are Lesser Than Those of Paige Spiranac

Scheffler is a top-tier PGA Tour entity with one major and eight tour titles. Yet, his social media posts earn four times less than Paige Spiranac’s posts. Spiranac’s average earning per post ranges from $8,477 to $12,716 using an influencer measuring method. Contrary to that, Scheffler, who has 665,000 followers on Instagram, only gets $2000 to $3000 per post. The difference in earnings is quite relevant.

This isn’t the case with Scheffler alone. Alex Romo is a well-known golf influencer with under 40,000 followers receiving $207 to $311 per post. While Chris Kirk gets $140 to $211 per post. Although, full-time golfers have more accolades these social media butterflies get better crowds than regular golfers.

On average, a regular golfer gets $1000 per post and a golf influencer gets $5000 per post. Hence, it proves the fact that these golf entities may be popular in their sport and among golf enthusiasts. But entities like Paige Spiranac are widely loved and have a fanbase. Moreover, her OnlyPaige fan page also catered as a way to interact with her fans in a direct medium. Thus, players like Scottie Scheffler have to work extra on their content to attract fans.