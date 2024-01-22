Is Nick Dunlap Dating Anyone? What Does His Girlfriend/Wife Do?

Nick Dunlap is probably the hottest topic in the entire golfing fraternity. He became the first amateur golfer in 33 years since Phil Mickelson to win any PGA Tour. He won the American Express 2024. However, because he was an amateur, he could not get his hands on the $1,512,000 and the entire amount went to the solo runner up Christiaan Bezuidenhout.

At La Quinta, the 20-year-old American amateur was accompanied by someone really special. It was his girlfriend, Isabella Ellis. Although there is not much information regarding when the two started dating each other. However, earlier in September 2023, shared a picture with the amateur golfer on Instagram.

Everything to Know About American Express Champion Nick Dunlap’s Girlfriend, Isabella Ellis

After shooting a sensational round of 60 at the PGA Stadium Course in the American Express, the 2023 US Amateur Champion rushed to the airport to pick up his girlfriend, Isabella Ellis. She was later spotted at the fairways supporting the love of her life to become the eighth amateur golfer ever to win a PGA Tour title.

As per a few sources, Isabella Ellis hails from Tuscaloosa, Alabama. She attended the Tuscaloosa Academy and was a varsity cheerleader there. Currently, she is enrolled for majors in nursing at the University of Alabama where Nick Dunlap is a member of the Crimson Tide men’s golf team.

As per the Tuscaloosa Academy Facebook page, Nick Dunlap’s girlfriend is still pursuing cheerleading at the University of Alabama. Also, she has received some critical accolades such as the Outstanding Academic Excellence Award and the President’s Student Service Award.

Isabella Ellis has often shared pictures with her boyfriend on Instagram. Even the newest PGA Tour champion has shared a few pictures on Instagram with her. His last shared pictures were posted back in November 2023.

As per reports, Nick Dunlap waited for Isabella Ellis when she arrived at the airport which certainly means they are close with each other. She even posed alongside his parents and coach with the American Express trophy.

Dunlap may not have won any prize money at La Quinta, but, he indeed has some really special people in his life to celebrate his first many achievements.