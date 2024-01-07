Two Top-Shot Golfers To Play in the American Express Tournament Scheduled in Late January

American Ryder Cup patriots Justin Thomas and Wyndham Clark have promised their presence at the field of American Express, which starts in late January. Thomas was in seventh place when he last participated in the tournament in 2015. But Wyndham Clark participated last year while securing a poor leaderboard position.

Apart from them, eight top-rankers of the OWGR have promised their presence too. The list includes Scottie Scheffler, Patrick Cantlay, and Xander Schauffele. But the event will miss out on defending champion Jon Rahm after he moved to LIV Golf. For the venue, it has chosen PGA West Private Clubhouse & Golf Courses, and the purse is a whopping $8.4 million, a subtle hike from the last edition. This opportunity serves as a stage for Thomas to make a comeback.

Justin Thomas Seems Zealous About the 2024 PGA Tour Year

Justin Thomas started picking up his game after the FedEx Cup playoffs, where he couldn’t get selected. Then, he displayed the best performance at the Hero World Challenge with a T3 position. At the PNC, he looked optimistic about 2024 and willing to make a comeback in the winner’s circle.

He said in an interview, “I learned a lot this past season. The number one thing is things are never as bad as people make them out to be. At times I was just a couple putts, shots, swings, here and there away from at least having a chance of making a run in the Playoffs.”

Added to that, he also continued,

“But it’s a fine line out here. Obviously, I did not have a very good year in terms of my standards, but it wasn’t maybe at the — where the results ended up…an eye on things that maybe got away from us.”

Thomas has been doing quite well in the fall season. Apart from Albany, he also displayed quite a performance at Fortinet, where he secured a fifth position. As Thomas becomes better with his form, this opportunity is much deserved.