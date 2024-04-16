‘It’s A Weird Thing To Say’: Bryson DeChambeau Makes Breakthrough Discovery At The Masters

Apr 13, 2024; Augusta, Georgia, USA; Bryson DeChambeau reacts to his putt on the 16th green during the third round of the Masters Tournament. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Network

Bryson DeChambeau had a solid outing at the 2024 Masters. The American professional golfer finished on the T6 spot with a total score of 2 under par. Kicking off with a remarkable round of 65, DeChambeau scored eight birdies against just one bogey and took the lead over the entire field.

However, although DeChambeau was also sharing a lead on the second day, he struggled to maintain his form throughout the event. His performances started declining during the third round, eventually making him take the T6 spot after the fourth round.

Reflecting on how quickly things moved, Bryson DeChambeau said (via Golf.com):

“It’s a weird thing to say. It’s almost like goosebumps. It was early in the week too. I was like, whoa, ‘I’ve got to calm that down. It was too quick, too early.’”

Nevertheless, with this exceptional form, Bryson DeChambeau made his best-ever Masters finish. The 30-year-old golfer has so far participated eight times in the tournament, and has successfully made the cut in six. However, before 2024, DeChambeau had very poor finishes in almost all his previous masters appearances.

Both in 2022 and 2023, DeChambeau failed to make the cut. Whereas in 2021, he stood in the T46 spot on the leaderboard, his highest finish in the Masters. Nonetheless, his recent strong performance made him get under the top-10 position for the first time.

During the tournament, LIV CEO Greg Norman too noticed an improvement in Bryson DeChambeau’s demeanor and performance, commenting that he seemed ‘happier’ off lately. DeChambeau then confirmed the same in his response to Norman’s comments.

Bryson DeChambeau Affirms Greg Norman’s Comment Regarding His Performance

After leading by 18 holes at the end of the first round, Bryson DeChambeau continued his strong performance into the second round. Greg Norman observed DeChambeau’s play and noted that he seemed happier and was playing better recently.

To this, the 2020 US Open winner agreed. He then went on to elaborate on how he was struggling when he made the switch to LIV Golf. Bryson DeChambeau said (via Mirror.co.uk):

“Yeah, you’ve seen me in a lot of good moments and in a lot of bad moments. I was even struggling over at LIV when I jumped over there and wasn’t playing my best golf. So he’s seen some up and downs, as well as Mr. Nelson over here. There’s been a lot of people that have seen up and downs.”

He further added that having the right equipment and feeling comfortable with himself has greatly helped his performance:

“And I think getting some equipment in my hands that works for me, also getting a little bit older, hopefully a little bit wiser, has just allowed me to calm down and be comfortable in my own skin and enjoy the moments because it’s not going to be here forever. Might as well enjoy it while you’re here.”

With just one more year left on his Master’s exemptions, it will be interesting to see how Bryson DeChambeau performs at the 2025 Masters.