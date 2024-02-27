James Piot Plans To “Get Back” His Spot In LIV Golf After Being Relegated In Second Season

James Piot plays his shot from the eighth tee during the first round of the LIV Golf Miami golf tournament at Trump National Doral. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

James Piot got relegated from the LIV Golf last season. Now, he is planning to make a comeback with the Asian Tour International Series. The American golfer has forever praised the disruptive league. The former leading amateur golfer made his professional debut in 2022 with the Saudi-backed league at the Centurion Club.

Advertisement

But luck did not favor the athlete in 2023 and he ended up on the outskirts of the breakaway circuit after getting eliminated. Despite that, the 25-year-old did not give up on his former tour and is attempting to make a return. Also, the golfer has a mouthful of heartwarming words for the PIF-backed clan.

James Piot is full of adjectives for the breakaway league

In a recent interview, the American golfer took pleasure in explaining his journey with LIV and how badly he wanted to get back.

Advertisement

“Playing in the past two seasons with LIV was the coolest part of my life so for me I really want to get back there. Getting the opportunity to go out there and play with top tier golfers at world class venues. I think LIV Golf is the coolest thing ever coming from someone who was there for two years,” Piot said.

Added to that, James Piot continued,

“All these guys want it too, everybody knows the LIV spot is on the line and it is time to go. For me I want my spot on LIV back really bad and that is the plan.”

He is planning to follow in the footsteps of Andy Ogletree, who dominated the Asian Tour International Series last year to get a call from the Saudi-backed league.

James Piot also reflected on his experience with Phil Mickelson,

Advertisement

“It was phenomenal, Phil is an awesome captain. He went over and beyond for what I expected from him as a captain. Walking in I did not know what to expect, knowing he is one of the greatest players of all time, but I think he exceeded my expectations.”

The American golfer’s LIV Golf journey has been incredible with Phil Mickelson. He got to learn a lot from his captain who is known as the cover boy of the league. Hence, it was quite natural to miss such a cool squad and to incorporate every effort to get his spot back.

James Piot is expecting to get back into his former team and especially tee up alongside Mickelson again. He considers the lefty a greater mentor and leader. As of now, the golfer has started his year in the international series and tied at T27 in Oman last week. Thus, it is to see if his efforts come out fruitful or in vain. Only time can tell what will happen to the golfer.