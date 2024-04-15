Tommy Fleetwood’s Caddie Strikes Gold at the Masters : Earns Lifechanging Amount Post the Tournament

Apr 12, 2024; Augusta, Georgia, USA; Tommy Fleetwood walks off the 18th green with his caddie Gray Moore during the second round of the Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY

Tommy Fleetwood had a great outing at the Augusta Nationals as he stood on the T3 spot on the leaderboard alongside Max Homa and Collin Morikawa. With his exceptional form on the course, the English professional golfer scored a total of 4 under par and earned a whopping $1,040,000 from the $20 Million prize pool.

However, the golfer was unable to bring his long-time caddie, Ian Finnis, to the Masters tournament. Consequently, he enlisted the help of local caddie Gray Moore, who played a crucial role in helping the golfer achieve his best-ever Masters finish.

While Tommy Fleetwood earned a big cheque, Gray Moore too bagged a life-changing amount after the tournament. According to the estimated 8 percent calculation for the caddie, it is expected that Moore will take home a cool payout of $83,200 for accompanying Fleetwood.

In addition to receiving a sizable amount for his efforts, Moore also earned praises from Tommy Fleetwood, who went on to say (via Express.co.uk):

“I’ve known Gray since the first time I came here, and I asked him to do it when I knew I needed a caddie, and I thought he’d be perfect. Just like a wonderful human being. I’ve loved every second out here with him.”

The praise was considerable, particularly because in their partnership, Fleetwood achieved his best-ever Masters finish, an accomplishment he can’t stop talking about.

Tommy Fleetwood Reflects on Best Masters Finish With a Yearning for More Excitement

Before the start of the 2024 Masters, Tommy Fleetwood’s best Masters finish was a tie for 14th in 2022. However, this year, with phenomenal form at the Augusta course, the 33-year-old golfer achieved a T3 position, marking his best-ever finish.

Fleetwood had an incredible form from day one as he recorded very less bogeys throughout the event. Moreover, his bogey-free final round made him happy with his performance. Reflecting on how it went, Tommy Fleetwood said (via Independent):

“Overall I had a beautiful day today. I really enjoyed being out there. It’s Masters Sunday and I had a bogey-free round so there’s not much to complain about.”

Fleetwood also discussed how just in his eighth appearance at the Masters, he got to reach the top-10 finish and added:

“Eighth time at the Masters, and this is my first top 10. Who knows if my time will ever come, but all I can do is keep trying to put myself there and keep having performances like this, and then we’ll see.”

Given his current form and confidence, Tommy Fleetwood is well positioned to potentially clinch his first green jacket and Masters trophy in the future.