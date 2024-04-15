“We’re Headed in the Right Direction” – Tiger Woods Breaks Silence on Meeting with Saudi Pif Head Yasir Al-Rumayyan

Apr 14, 2024; Augusta, Georgia, USA; Tiger Woods walks off the course after fininshing on No. 18 during the final round of the Masters Tournament. Mandatory Credit: Rob Schumacher-USA TODAY Network

Tiger Woods recently spoke about his March meeting with Yasir Al-Rumayyan, the head of Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF). According to the 82-time PGA Tour champion, the negotiations between the tours are heading in the right direction.

Woods even mentioned that both sides felt positive about their “for-profit business” framework. The meeting for the same was held last month, on March 18 in the Bahamas but no details on the deal closure have been finalized yet.

Tiger Woods commented (via Golf Week):

“I don’t know if we’re closer, but certainly we’re headed in the right direction. That was a very positive meeting, and I think both sides came away from the meeting feeling positive.”

It is worth mentioning that all the six-player directors including Webb Simpson, Peter Malnati, Adam Scott, Jordan Spieth, and Patrick Cantlay were present in the meeting in addition to Woods. Moreover, Tiger Woods and Yasir Al-Rumayyan also played a round of golf on the Albany course thereafter.

In June 2023, the PGA Tour first announced a framework agreement between the tours to combine their commercial operations. The deal between the tour was supposed to be finalized before the end of the 2023 year. However, it shifted to 2024 and nothing has been confirmed regarding the merger to date.

Nonetheless, some of the LIV golfers got a chance to play with the best players of the PGA Tour including Tiger Woods at the recent Masters Tournament. Particularly, Woods not only completed all four rounds at the tournament but also set a record he likely didn’t aspire to achieve.

What Record Did Tiger Woods Make at the Masters?

Tiger Woods had a very poor finish at the Masters tournament. The 15-time major tournament champion finished his first round with two birdies against three bogeys, ending up 1 over par.

His performance in the second round allowed him to finish at even par, but Woods faced significant challenges in the third round. He recorded eight bogeys and two double bogeys, with only two birdies, concluding the round at 10 over par.

Lastly, Tiger Woods earned just one birdie and struggled with three bogeys and one double bogey to end the final round at 5 over par. Altogether, the golfer finished with a score of 16-over 304, setting a record for his highest score ever in a tournament.

It is important to note that before the Masters tournament, Wood’s highest score record was at the 2015 Memorial tournament when he finished the event at 302. Nevertheless, the golfer is now looking forward to his play for the next three majors of the year.