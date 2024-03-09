LIV Golf Announces Its First Multi-Team Apparel Deal For Three Teams

LIV Golf has recently announced a multi-team apparel deal with Stuburt. The British brand will be the official clothing partner for three LIV teams – Torque GC, Fireballs GC, and Stinger GC. Also, the company will make the clothing and accessories available for customers at its retail store and online stores in the coming summer.

Joaquin Niemann, Sergio Garcia, and Louis Oosthuizen, the captains of the three teams, have given their inputs to design goods to signify the characteristics of their respective teams. The British apparel brand will produce shirts and pants for the team, along with rain gear, lifestyle clothing, and other accessories.

All Three LIV Golf Captains Give Their Statement After New Apparel Deal With Stuburt

Fireballs GC captain Sergio Garcia stated that the British apparel brand’s ability to design and infuse their ‘team DNA’ was the most intriguing part of the new deal. As quoted in the recent LIV Golf press release, the Spaniard said,

“The ability to co-design and infuse our team DNA into the Stuburt products was key to ensuring our fans were wearing our heart on their sleeve.” Garcia added, “Stuburt has been a fantastic partner throughout this process as we have developed our very first apparel line, and we can’t wait to see fans in our gear repping Fireballs GC across the world.”

Torque GC captain Joaquin Niemann, who has won two of the three tournaments this season on LIV Golf, stated that Stuburt has helped them bring the essence of their Latin American team. He felt that the apparel would help them build a global presence.

“We want our fans to feel closer to us, and this partnership will allow them to do that when we release our on-course kits this summer.” Niemann continued in his statement, “As the Latin American team, we have fans in Mexico, Chile, Colombia and all across Central and South America, so this is a very exciting opportunity for Torque to continue building its global brand presence.”

Stinger GC captain Louis Oosthuizen hails from South Africa and felt that Stuburt would help them deliver top-quality products to their fans in South Africa. In the press release, he was quoted as saying,

“When choosing an apparel partner, it was very important for us to choose a company that was able to deliver to our fans in South Africa.” Oosthuizen said in the press release, “As the only LIV Golf team representing the continent of Africa, Stuburt’s global distribution allows our fans to proudly represent who they are.”

Stuburt is a growing apparel brand in the global market. With the LIV Golf partnership, they can capture new markets, especially, in the field of golf. It will be intriguing to see their first set of products in association with the Saudi-backed league.