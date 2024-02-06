LPGA Star Jessica Korda Gives Birth To First Child

The six-time LPGA triumphant, Jessica Korda, announced the birth of her first child on Monday via Instagram. She is now a proud mom to a son who she has named Greyson. Korda announced this on social media with a message that said, “Greyson John DelPrete 2.3.24”. The picture also showed Jessica and her husband, John, holding the hands of the baby.

As this news came to light, Jessica’s sister, Nelly Korda, reacted to that post and couldn’t hold back the joy of becoming an aunt. Joining the excitement was LPGA legend Annika Sorenstam as well, who texted her congratulations. Moreover, the fans already got a hint from Korda Senior that it was a boy last year. Let’s find out how!

Jessica Korda Hinted At The Arrival Of A Boy In August

Jessica first announced that she was expecting a boy in August by posting a picture of her dog. Moreover, the picture also featured blue shoes, which indicated the arrival of a boy. It also carried a caption that said, “DelPrete tee time for 3 coming February 2024”. This signified her delivery date when she gave birth to the bundle of joy.

Before announcing her pregnancy, Korda announced a period of hiatus from the LPGA Tour owing to back pain. Also, the player last appeared at the Cognizant Founders Cup, where she had to withdraw.

The Korda family rejoiced in this good news a week after junior Korda, Nelly, lifted the trophy of the LPGA Drive-On Championship, her ninth LPGA title. She knocked off Lydia Ko in the playoffs, which was a tough round and it almost put Jessica in labor. This even created a joke in the golf community.

Jessica posted this banter on her Instagram, saying, “I really thought this may put me in labor today.” Thus, the Korda family has a lot to celebrate this month!