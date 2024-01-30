‘Send Me Into Labor’: Mommy Jessica Korda Concerned About Nelly Korda’s LPGA Playoffs To End The Winning Drought

Bradenton’s Nelly Korda reacts after sinking winning the putt and defeats Lydia Ko, off camera, in a sudden-death playoff to capture LPGA Drive On Championship at Bradenton’s Country Club on Sunday, Jan. 28, 2024. THOMAS BENDER/HERALD-TRIBUNE

LPGA star Nelly Korda, who was on the edge of winning and losing at the Great Waters Course, almost gave a tough moment to her elder sister, Jessica Korda. Jessica has been pregnant for a few months, which is why she didn’t appear at the Solheim Cup last year.

Also, she took a break from golf and is not playing in any LPGA events. Despite her absence from the greens, Jessica had been cheering on her little sister Nelly and watching her matches on TV. She did the same as Nelly played the last round of the LPGA Drive-On Championship, where her eagle on the 17th took her into a playoff round with Lydia Ko. The playoff round was highly tense for not only Nelly but also for Jessica. After the round was over, Nelly described Jessica’s reaction in a pun!

Nelly Korda’s Heated Playoff Moment Had Jessica In a Spin

The Korda sisters have an inseparable bond that the entire golf world admires. Hence, when the little sister is entangled in a pressure situation, it takes a toll on the elder sis. The score between Nelly Korda and Lydia Ko tied in the final round and both went for a playoff as a tiebreaker. Although Nelly won the playoffs, it was a tense situation in the Korda household.

Thus, Nelly described, in her words, the conversation that she had with Jessica. “I thought you were going to send me into labor” said Jessica to her little sister in a moment of anxiety.

Even Jessica posted the same on her social media handle. She wrote,

“I really thought this may put me in labor today.”

but thankfully she was alright and Nelly conveyed the same to their fans.

As the game ascended to a second hole in the playoffs, the situation got tense for Nelly. But given, that luck didn’t favor Lydia this time, Korda got lucky and won the LPGA Drive-On Championship title to put an end to her winless drought.