Masters 2024: Who’s In, Do LIV Golfers Get a Free Pass and More

Aug 26, 2023; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Jon Rahm plays his shot from the 18th tee during the third round of the TOUR Championship golf tournament at East Lake Golf Club. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

The first major of the year, the Masters Tournament, doesn’t begin until April, and the official invitations don’t start for weeks. But a list of players who qualified for the field has been analyzed. And to ascertain who’s in and who’s not, the statement made by Masters Chairman Fred Ridley during the 2023 press conference, which was seven months ago, is taken into consideration to outline the basic qualifications and individual criteria that need to be met.

There, he sternly mentioned that those who qualified for the last event of the FedEx Cup, the Tour Championship, and winners of the FedEx Cup Fall series events get direct invites. He also introduced the addition of the NCAA D-I individual champion for the first time. But he made it clear that LIV golfers will not have special admission to enter directly into the field. Thus, there will be a field of 81 amateurs and pros, which includes 17 past champions who will be invited but are not expected to participate (marked with an asterisk). Thus, a field of 64 golfers is final at present for the major. Here’s a list of the total 81 golfers!

A Full Chart of Golfers Who Have Qualified for the 2024 Masters Tournament

Angel Cabrera* Patrick Cantlay Tommy Aaron* Ludvig Aberg Keegan Bradley Fred Couples Ben Crenshaw* Cam Davis Jason Day Jack Burke* Wyndham Clark Corey Conners Charles Coody Bryson DeChambeau Nick Dunlap Sergio Garcia Lucas Glover Emiliano Grillo Stewart Hagestad Nick Faldo* Tony Finau Matt Fitzpatrick Tommy Fleetwood Raymond Floyd* Rickie Fowler Brian Harman Tyrrell Hatton Russell Henley Lee Hodges Max Homa Viktor Hovland Sungjae Im Trevor Immelman* Dustin Johnson Zach Johnson Tom Kim Si Woo Kim Kurt Kitayama Brooks Koepka Christo Lamprechet Bernhard Langer Luke List Sandy Lyle Hideki Matsuyama Rory McIlroy Phil Mickelson Larry Mize* Taylor Moore Collin Morikawa Jack Nicklaus* Mark O’Meara* Jose Maria Olazabal Gary Player* Jon Rahm Patrick Reed Xander Schauffele Scottie Scheffler Adam Schenk Charl Schwartzel Adam Scott Neal Shipley Vijay Singh Cameron Smith Jordan Spieth Craig Stadler* Sepp Straka Jasper Stubbs Nick Taylor Sahith Theegala Justin Thomas Erik van Rooyen Camilo Villegas Tom Watson* Bubba Watson Mike Weir Danny Willett Gary Woodland Tiger Woods Ian Woosnam* Cameron Young Fuzzy Zoeller, 1*

This list also seems to include the qualifying LIV golfers. Added to that, Tiger Woods, who withdrew from the 2023 Masters Tournament due to plantar fasciitis, might be teeing up in the next year’s major. Apart from these golfers, there’s a list of golfers who fall under the top 50 of the OWGR and haven’t gotten invites yet but are likely to receive them by the end of the year. Masters considers the top 50 OWGR to be constituting its field at Augusta National. The names of those golfers include Sam Burns, Harris English, Min Woo Lee, Ryan Fox, Justin Rose, Adam Hadwin, Will Zalatoris, Eric Cole, Denny McCarthy, and J.P. Poston. There are two more golfers within the top 50 of the OWGR who are likely to get invites if they don’t fall off the ranking roster. The golfers are Adrian Meronk and Nicolai Hojgaard.

Apart from all the above-mentioned golfers who qualify for the Masters, there is still ample time for other players to secure their invites to the major. Here’s a list of criteria that one has to meet to qualify for a direct entry:

1) The US Open Champions, Open Champions, and PGA Champions get an exemption for five years.

2) Masters champions get a lifetime exemption.

3) The Players Championship winner gets entry for three years.

4) The present Olympic gold medalist gets a one-year exemption.

5) The first 12 golfers (including ties) in the 2023 Masters Tournament get entries.

6) The first four players in the 2023 majors, other than the Masters Tournament, will also get direct entries.

7) As far as the qualification of the amateurs is concerned, the current U.S. Amateur champion and runner-up, the current British Amateur champion, the current Asia-Pacific Amateur champion, the current Latin America Amateur champion, the current U.S. Mid-Amateur champion, and the current NCAA Division I Men’s Individual champion all get a one-year exemption.

8) The golfers who qualified and were eligible for the previous year’s Tour Championship.

9) 50 leaders on the Official World Golf Ranking published during the week prior to the current Masters

Also, winners of PGA Tour events get direct entry into the current year’s Masters and next year’s Championship as well. Then the top 50 golfers in the OWGR ranks from previous and current years’ calendars are analyzed to get the final field.

Even though the Masters is still five months away, the excitement regarding the most-awaited major is apparent. One can only wait and watch the final list of players unfold during the next few months. With Jon Rahm claiming his first Masters win this year, who do you think will grab the coveted title next year?