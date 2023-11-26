HomeSearch

Masters 2024: Who’s In, Do LIV Golfers Get a Free Pass and More

Suchita Chakraborty
|Published November 26, 2023

Jon Rahm

Aug 26, 2023; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Jon Rahm plays his shot from the 18th tee during the third round of the TOUR Championship golf tournament at East Lake Golf Club. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

The first major of the year, the Masters Tournament, doesn’t begin until April, and the official invitations don’t start for weeks. But a list of players who qualified for the field has been analyzed. And to ascertain who’s in and who’s not, the statement made by Masters Chairman Fred Ridley during the 2023 press conference, which was seven months ago, is taken into consideration to outline the basic qualifications and individual criteria that need to be met.

There, he sternly mentioned that those who qualified for the last event of the FedEx Cup, the Tour Championship, and winners of the FedEx Cup Fall series events get direct invites. He also introduced the addition of the NCAA D-I individual champion for the first time. But he made it clear that LIV golfers will not have special admission to enter directly into the field. Thus, there will be a field of 81 amateurs and pros, which includes 17 past champions who will be invited but are not expected to participate (marked with an asterisk). Thus, a field of 64 golfers is final at present for the major. Here’s a list of the total 81 golfers! 

A Full Chart of Golfers Who Have Qualified for the 2024 Masters Tournament

  1. Angel Cabrera*
  2. Patrick Cantlay
  3. Tommy Aaron*
  4. Ludvig Aberg
  5. Keegan Bradley
  6. Fred Couples
  7. Ben Crenshaw*
  8. Cam Davis
  9. Jason Day
  10. Jack Burke*
  11. Wyndham Clark
  12. Corey Conners
  13. Charles Coody
  14. Bryson DeChambeau
  15. Nick Dunlap
  16. Sergio Garcia
  17. Lucas Glover
  18. Emiliano Grillo
  19. Stewart Hagestad
  20. Nick Faldo*
  21. Tony Finau
  22. Matt Fitzpatrick
  23. Tommy Fleetwood
  24. Raymond Floyd*
  25. Rickie Fowler
  26. Brian Harman
  27. Tyrrell Hatton
  28. Russell Henley
  29. Lee Hodges
  30. Max Homa
  31. Viktor Hovland
  32. Sungjae Im
  33. Trevor Immelman*
  34. Dustin Johnson
  35. Zach Johnson
  36. Tom Kim
  37. Si Woo Kim
  38. Kurt Kitayama
  39. Brooks Koepka
  40. Christo Lamprechet
  41. Bernhard Langer
  42. Luke List
  43. Sandy Lyle
  44. Hideki Matsuyama
  45. Rory McIlroy
  46. Phil Mickelson
  47. Larry Mize*
  48. Taylor Moore
  49. Collin Morikawa
  50. Jack Nicklaus*
  51. Mark O’Meara*
  52. Jose Maria Olazabal
  53. Gary Player*
  54. Jon Rahm
  55. Patrick Reed
  56. Xander Schauffele
  57. Scottie Scheffler
  58. Adam Schenk
  59. Charl Schwartzel
  60. Adam Scott
  61. Neal Shipley
  62. Vijay Singh
  63. Cameron Smith
  64. Jordan Spieth
  65. Craig Stadler*
  66. Sepp Straka
  67. Jasper Stubbs
  68. Nick Taylor
  69. Sahith Theegala
  70. Justin Thomas
  71. Erik van Rooyen
  72. Camilo Villegas
  73. Tom Watson*
  74. Bubba Watson
  75. Mike Weir
  76. Danny Willett
  77. Gary Woodland
  78. Tiger Woods
  79. Ian Woosnam*
  80. Cameron Young
  81. Fuzzy Zoeller, 1*

This list also seems to include the qualifying LIV golfers. Added to that, Tiger Woods, who withdrew from the 2023 Masters Tournament due to plantar fasciitis, might be teeing up in the next year’s major. Apart from these golfers, there’s a list of golfers who fall under the top 50 of the OWGR and haven’t gotten invites yet but are likely to receive them by the end of the year. Masters considers the top 50 OWGR to be constituting its field at Augusta National. The names of those golfers include Sam Burns, Harris English, Min Woo Lee, Ryan Fox, Justin Rose, Adam Hadwin, Will Zalatoris, Eric Cole, Denny McCarthy, and J.P. Poston. There are two more golfers within the top 50 of the OWGR who are likely to get invites if they don’t fall off the ranking roster. The golfers are Adrian Meronk and Nicolai Hojgaard. 

Apart from all the above-mentioned golfers who qualify for the Masters, there is still ample time for other players to secure their invites to the major. Here’s a list of criteria that one has to meet to qualify for a direct entry:

1) The US Open Champions, Open Champions, and PGA Champions get an exemption for five years.

2) Masters champions get a lifetime exemption.

3) The Players Championship winner gets entry for three years.

4) The present Olympic gold medalist gets a one-year exemption.

5) The first 12 golfers (including ties) in the 2023 Masters Tournament get entries.

6) The first four players in the 2023 majors, other than the Masters Tournament, will also get direct entries.

7) As far as the qualification of the amateurs is concerned, the current U.S. Amateur champion and runner-up, the current British Amateur champion, the current Asia-Pacific Amateur champion, the current Latin America Amateur champion, the current U.S. Mid-Amateur champion, and the current NCAA Division I Men’s Individual champion all get a one-year exemption.

8) The golfers who qualified and were eligible for the previous year’s Tour Championship.

9) 50 leaders on the Official World Golf Ranking published during the week prior to the current Masters

Also, winners of PGA Tour events get direct entry into the current year’s Masters and next year’s Championship as well. Then the top 50 golfers in the OWGR ranks from previous and current years’ calendars are analyzed to get the final field. 

Even though the Masters is still five months away, the excitement regarding the most-awaited major is apparent. One can only wait and watch the final list of players unfold during the next few months. With Jon Rahm claiming his first Masters win this year, who do you think will grab the coveted title next year?

