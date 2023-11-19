Tiger Woods to Make a Comeback to Professional Golf With His Tournament

He’s back! Tiger Woods will be returning to professional golf with his tournament, the Hero World Challenge, scheduled to take place in the Bahamas from November 30 to December 3. The Tiger Woods’ hosted tournament had two vacant seats on its 20-man roster after Xander Schauffele pulled out of the tournament earlier this week. The golf world had been speculating about the legend’s return to his event after the long hiatus. Finally, the speculations have been confirmed.

The Hall of Famer hasn’t played since April 2023, when he had to withdraw from the Masters Tournament after 36 holes owing to his plantar fasciitis injury, a result of his near-fatal 2021 car crash. But ultimately, the much-awaited comeback is happening, and Tiger Woods’ injuries are not holding him back anymore. So, which injuries kept him away from the course for so long?

Tiger Woods’ Unwavering Struggle With Health and Injuries

The greatest golfer of the generation had to go through a pathway of ups and downs in his career because of the injuries he was subjected to. He has had a total of twenty major injuries so far and, nevertheless, has managed to comeback strong each time.

But the fatal car accident in 2021 was a major setback to his career. Although he miraculously survived the crash, it caused a limp in his right leg. He had serious leg injuries that transformed into plantar fasciitis in his right leg. Doctors even needed to insert rods, screws, and pins to stabilize his leg. After the incident, the 15-time major winner ended up playing in five events. Then again, during the 2023 Masters Tournament, his injuries started giving him a tough time amid the game, and the excruciating pain compelled him to go into complete rehabilitation.

But as per the latest news, Woods has been practicing vigorously of late in order to regain his supremacy over the sport. And now, the golf legend will finally be seen displaying his stunning golf skills at the Albany Golf Club next month.

The Hero World Challenge has been hosted by Tiger Woods every year since its inception in 1999. The earnings from the tournament all go towards Tiger Woods’ Foundation. Besides the golf GOAT, eight of the world’s top 10 golfers have been invited to play. Some of the renowned golfers include Scottie Scheffler, Tony Finau, Sam Burns, Max Homa, Jason Day, Matt Fitzpatrick, Sepp Straka, Brian Harman, Will Zalatoris, Collin Morikawa, Rickie Fowler, Wyndham Clark, Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas, Lucas Glover, Keegan Bradley, Cameron Young, and Justin Rose.



With Woods returning to the green, the hype surrounding the event has crossed all zeniths, and it is to see how the golf legend would fair after an 8-month hiatus.