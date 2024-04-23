‘Wish I Could Hate Him’: Max Homa Reflects On Scottie Scheffler’s Recent Dominance In The Golf World

Max Homa, who saw himself ending up at the T3 spot on the Masters leaderboard, opened up on Scottie Scheffler’s consistent form this season. Scheffler has had an exceptional form this season winning two events back-to-back, the Arnold Palmer Invitational and the Players Championship, and winning the biggest major of the year. The American professional golfer is also atop the leaderboard of the ongoing RBC Heritage Open, and looking forward to equal the record of Bernhard Langer by winning the Masters and the RBC Heritage Open consecutively. Impressed by his form, Homa emphasized how there is a gap between Scheffler and everyone else on the field.

The golfer further expressed that the two-time Masters winner’s form is inspiring as it encourages others to improve their game. He even likened Scheffler’s form to Tiger Woods, when the 82-time PGA Tour champion daunted everyone while he dominated the field in his prime.

Max Homa said:

“I think it’s inspiring. It makes you look at your game even more closely to figure out what you would do to get on his level. I think because of the Tiger era, when he was just running through golf term after golf term and just annihilating everybody, it was probably more daunting because we had never seen anything like that.”

Homa added that Scheffler was not only a great player, but also a better person:

“Scotty is tremendously talented and a hard worker and, I mean, sadly a better person, wish I could hate him, but it’s not utterly shocking what he does. He just does it over and over and over again. That’s amazing.”

While Scheffler has won four events this season, Homa is yet to win a tournament. However, the 33-year-old golfer has joined forces with Tiger Woods for the first season of the TGL league.

Max Homa Joins Tiger Woods’ TGL Team, Jupiter Links GC

Woods recently announced his teammates for the upcoming TGL league. Max Homa along with Tom Kim and Kevin Kisner, will be competing on Woods’ TGL team, the Jupiter Links GC.

TGL’s inaugural season is scheduled to kick off in January 2025. With this latest development, Homa expressed that he was excited to play alongside his fellow teammates next year.

“It’s really exciting to call Tiger, Tom, and Kevin teammates. Thanks to TGL, I’ll be able to play with some of the best golfers in the world and bring this unique and exciting format to golf while also finding ways to connect with one of the best golf markets in the country in South Florida.”

With just a few months remaining until the tech-based league begins, it will be fascinating to see how the first season unfolds. The league has been established to attract younger fans to the sport with its tech-based format. Whether it succeeds in doing so, only time will tell.