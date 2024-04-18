Max Homa Playfully Rejects Idea of Scottie Scheffler’s Paternity Leave: “I Want To Beat His A** Pretty Bad”

Apr 12, 2024; Augusta, Georgia, USA; Max Homa lines up a putt on the no. 9 green during the second round of the Masters Tournament. Mandatory Credit: Adam Cairns-USA TODAY Network

Scottie Scheffler’s heroics last Sunday earned him his second green jacket at Augusta National. But did you know that the 2024 Masters champion could have withdrawn from the tournament at one point? Well, the World No. 1 and his wife Meredith are expecting their first child. So, if his wife had gone into labor, the 27-year-old would have opted for a paternity leave. As quoted by Scheffler, “You only have your first child once.”

Before this week’s PGA Tour event, the RBC Heritage, Max Homa joked that he would not have accepted Scottie Scheffler taking a mandatory paternity leave last week at the 2024 Masters. The Burbank-born golfer also had a great outing at Augusta National as he finished tied for third on the leaderboard.

While speaking to the media at Harbour Town Golf Links, Max Homa highlighted the beauty of the game and the will to beat the best player. The six-time PGA Tour winner said,

“No… I want to beat his a** pretty bad at some point. So, I’d be lying if I wasn’t thinking a little bit about last week if Meredith did go into labor.” Homa continued by saying, “The beauty of this is you want to beat the best when they’re at their best. It’s fun, and it’s hard.”

Max Homa added that beating Scottie Scheffler any week on the PGA Tour would mean that the golfer had a sensational outing. He reasoned it because Scheffler has been in tremendous form.

“That’s the cool part about the opportunities provided us right now is that if you beat Scottie Scheffler pretty much any week, you’ve had a good week, and I think that’s a pretty cool part of where our sport is at right now,” Homa said.

When Will Max Homa And Scottie Scheffler Tee Up At RBC Heritage?

Max Homa and Scottie Scheffler are at Harbour Town Golf Links and are gearing up for the 2024 RBC Heritage. The upcoming PGA Tour event offers a massive $20 million prize purse, with the winner receiving $3.6 million in prize money. The champion will also gain 500 FedEx Cup points and 66 OWGR points.

While Homa is paired with Tommy Fleetwood for the round, Scheffler will play alongside Jordan Spieth. Their first-round tee times on Thursday, April 18th, are 10:50 a.m. ET and 10:30 a.m. ET, respectively.

Scottie Scheffler is entering the PGA Tour event with the best odds. He has +360 odds to win this week’s RBC Heritage. Meanwhile, Max Homa has +2200 odds entering the Harbour Town Golf Links on Thursday. Both American golfers are entering this week’s tournament in great form and will be aiming to record a victory at the signature event.