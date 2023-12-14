HomeSearch

How Does Jon Rahm’s LIV Golf Contract Compare to Ohtani’s $700 Million MLB Contract?

Suchita Chakraborty
|Published December 14, 2023

Jon Rahm Net Worth: How Wealthier Will Reported LIV Golf Contract Make the Spaniard?

Aug 26, 2023; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Jon Rahm plays his shot from the 18th tee during the third round of the TOUR Championship golf tournament at East Lake Golf Club. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

Jon Rahm was estimated to have received a handsome amount that ranges from $400 million to $600 million for the switch. The Telegraph has given a more precise figure of $566 million, out of which $302 million was paid upfront. This catapulted Rahm amongst a host of athletes who have earned more than $500 million throughout their careers. Similarly, another massive sports contract was signed just a while before Rahm signed his and the sheer size of it calls for a bit of comparison. That contract was for MLB superstar Shohei Ohtani.

At just 29 years of age, Jon Rahm has signed a contract, with an upfront paycheck of $302 million, that has made him the highest-paid athlete of the calendar year. 

Shohei Ohtani signed a ten-year contract with the Dodgers for $700 million, of which he will receive $2 million every year and will receive the rest of the amount at the end of the deal. As of 2023, Shohei has made $30 million from the sport and $40 million from endorsements. 

The soccer players Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, and Kylian Mbappe made a total of on- and off-course earnings of around $136 million, $130 million, and $120 million, respectively.

As of now, Ohtani’s deal significantly might look bigger but as much as 2023 earnings, if Rahm’s LIV bonus of $302 million is added, he becomes the highest-earning athlete of 2023. Ohtani’s money will come with time but Rahm has received a hefty check upfront.

As of now, there are no details about the tenure of Rahm’s deal. Hence, Rahm’s deal might seem like fast money but Ohtani’s deal will pay him off for the next ten years if he doesn’t quit.

