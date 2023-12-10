Jon Rahm Becomes Highest Paid Athlete in The World in 2023 After Smashing LIV Move

The PIF-funded league has always used the tool of money to captivate PGA Tour golfers. The scenario was nothing different for Jon Rahm as well. He’s expected to have signed an astounding deal with LIV. Although an exact number couldn’t be achieved, it is estimated to be in the range of $400 to $600 million.

Moreover, The Telegraph reported that the number could be around $566 million, out of which he was handed $302 million upfront. This figure will add Rahm to the highest-earning athlete queue this year. Another point to be noted is that he earned this entire wealth at the age of 29. Also, if the news regarding his signing bonus is true, he would be the highest-paid golfer in 2023, as reported by Forbes. Who are the other athletes sitting beside Rahm on the list?

Jon Rahm Beats Others to the Top For The Highest Earning Sportsperson in 2023

Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, and Kylian Mbappe are at the top of the earning list. Their on-and-off course wealth amounts to $136 million, $130 million, and $120 million, respectively. But Rahm has supposedly surpassed them all. If his $302 million upfront money is divided in half, he’d still be sitting atop the money record.

This year, before Rahm signed with LIV, LIV golfers Dustin Johnson, with $107 million, and Phil Mickelson, with $106 million, had the highest earnings.

Rahm previously stated in an interview that money wouldn’t change his life, and he’s got ample property to retire from golf and live his life lavishly. But people change with time. So did Rahm as well. He admitted that money was one of the reasons for the move. “It’s definitely one of the reasons.”

Added to this, he also expressed that he decided this for his family and himself.

“Every decision I feel like we make in life there will be somebody who agrees and likes it and somebody who doesn’t, right. I made this decision because I believe it’s the best for me and my family and everybody I’ve been able to talk to has been really supportive of me.”

He continued talking about the social media backlash, which is nothing new for public figures, and that he’s used to it. Irrespective of his reason for the shift, he would thrive on the money list for a long time now, unless any other golfer signs a bigger deal! Who do you think is next after Jon Rahm?