Nick Dunlap Announces His PGA Tour Membership, Will Start Incredible Journey At Pebble Beach

Nick Dunlap is interviewed in the media center after winning The American Express at PGA West in La Quinta, Calif., Sunday, Jan. 21, 2024.

Nick Dunlap accepted his PGA Tour membership and will leave college to kick-start his professional career in golf. The golfer will be teeing it up at AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am starting February 1st. But Dunlap has dropped out of the Farmers Insurance Open.

He received this PGA Tour card after coming out victorious at The American Express, and the Alabama sophomore was emotional about his latest feat. He also expressed his feelings about this achievement in an interview.

Nick Dunlap Gets Emotional At His Latest Feat

Dunlap stated in an interview,

“It was the easiest and hardest decision I’ve ever had to make. It was clear that I did want to play professional golf, and it was a golden opportunity to do that.”

Added to that, he continued,

“If you had told me that I had the opportunity to live out my dream as a 20-year-old, it’s pretty surreal. But it’s also scary…I’m gonna continue to live here and hang out with the guys and, and at least live out some of my college life the rest of this year.”

Moreover, he became the first amateur golfer to win a PGA Tour event after Phil Mickelson‘s triumph in 1991. Mickelson tweeted about Dunlap during The American Express and called him an accomplished young golfer.

“Nick Dunlap has a real shot this weekend to be the next amateur to win a Tour event,” he said.

Dunlap has received other leverages as a part of the tour. He is exempt from the seven signature events of 2024 and the Players Championship. Apart from golf, Dunlap plans to continue a business degree through an online facility. After the amateur golfer ‘s win, his elated college coach shed a few words.

“He’s an incredible athlete and he’s been good at every level. At an early age, there was something different about him.” The golfer had an incredible career, making the All-SEC first team, winning the US Amateur and finally winning The American Express. Thus, this golf prodigy will bring more pride as he joins the tour, and there’s so much in store for him in the future.