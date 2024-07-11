Aaron Rodgers’ Teammate Kicks Up a Storm After Saying “Golf Is Harder Than Football”

May 2, 2023; New York, New York, USA; New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers (left) and cornerback Sauce Gardner sit court side during the second quarter of game two of the 2023 NBA Eastern Conference semifinal playoffs between the New York Knicks and the Miami Heat at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

It is almost seldom that Aaron Rodgers remains out of the headlines and now it seems his teammates are following in their quarterback’s footsteps closely. New York Jets star cornerback Sauce Gardner stirred up X over last few weeks with his newfound love for golf. However, the 23-year old’s comparison of football with his new favorite sport caused a troll storm on social media after his roughly three weeks worth of investment in golf.

Sauce Gardner is embracing his love of golf, by buying himself world class equipment and even getting a mini-course built at his place for practice. While NFL stars often take pride in their multi-sport personalities, Gardner’s hot take calling ‘golf harder than football’ had some serious pushback on X.

Fans from both the golf and football community rushed in to defend their passions. Some classic replies ranged from “Golf is the hardest sport to play” in favor of golf to “Delete this. Get better mentors,” from those who share the love of football. Take a look at few reactions-

Nobody on the planet thinks football is harder to play than golf. — LIV Golf Insider (@LIVTracking) July 10, 2024

I just think being 6’3” with 4.4 speed doesn’t lend itself to golf as much lol — The Buffalo Jet Fan (@BuffaloJetFan) July 10, 2024

I cant believe I’m following a Jets player, but I’m so impressed with your obsession with Golf, I have no choice. I’m un-following you on the Sundays you play against the Dolphins tho — ChadRico (@MrChadRico) July 10, 2024

A silver lining for Sauce Gardner was how he also managed to get PGA Tour golfer Michael Kim’s attention, who appeared delighted at the cornerback’s take.

need to show this to some of my friends https://t.co/Fp068Iv9HG — Michael S. Kim (@Mike_kim714) July 10, 2024

Sauce Gardner’s words on X had a flurry of reactions as nothing hits a fan like comparing their favorite sport to another. However, Gardner is making sure to embrace his love for golf, despite being an NFL star ahead of his third season in the league. For those like us who like to the football in the mix a little more, it is hard to watch Gardner write in favor of golf, which doesn’t seem to be stopping anytime soon.

Sauce Gardner’s Growing Obsession with Golf

Sauce Gardner has been hitting the greens this summer, trying to master the sport with tricks from Rory McIlroy’s handbook. Gardner has taken his love of golfing seriously, dedicating his time to two main activities- training for football and golfing. His passion for golf is evident in his numerous social media posts, where he talks about his ever-growing love for the game while also lamenting the high costs associated with it.

In a recent post, Gardner showed just how committed he is to the game, sharing a significant breakthrough in his technique.

“I finally found out why I couldn’t do a full backswing with my irons/driver,” wrote Gardner, adding, “I wasn’t rotating my right hip, which allows my shoulders to turn even more, giving me more flexibility on the backswing. It took me golfing during a thunderstorm to realize. GGs.”

This revelation came during an intense round of golf in less-than-ideal weather conditions. Gardner further emphasized his commitment with a tweet,

“If the rain doesn’t stop football games, why would I let it stop my round of golf? WE DRIVE THE GREEEEN!!!”

I finally found out why I couldn’t do a full backswing with my irons/driver. I wasn’t rotating my right hip which allows my shoulders to turn even more giving me more flexibility on the backswing. It took me golfing during a thunderstorm to realize. GGs https://t.co/yJq3QSQfyJ — SAUCE GARDNER (@iamSauceGardner) July 1, 2024

Sauce Gardner’s posts that boast his practice sessions reflect his growing obsession with golf. However, so it seems, the cornerback is doing everything to balance his football training with time on the greens as he doesn’t forget to write about football quite often. Though the confirmation shall arrive in time, his dedication to improving his skills in the new sport of his choice is proving to be just as strong as his commitment to football.