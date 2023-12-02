PGA Tour or LIV Golf Players: Who Earned More Money in 2023?

Whether LIV Golf will partner with the PGA Tour for financial backing or play the nemesis as a separate association is still under speculation. But LIV has influenced the prize purse of the events, which has resulted in a few golfers on the tour earning more than the LIV players. But a huge chunk of the bonuses that the LIV players have received were from the contracts that were signed while switching from the PGA Tour to LIV Golf. Some LIV defectors, like Phil Mickelson, Bryson DeChambeau, Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka, and Cameron Smith, received a contract worth more than $100 million.

On the other hand, the PGA Tour distributed a total of $560 million as prize money in 2023. This includes $100 million of PIP and $75 million of FedEx playoffs. This year, Rory McIlroy topped the PIP list with $15 million in bonus money. LIV’s total purse was $405 million for this year, which includes $115 million as team prize money and $30 million for the top three in the entire season-long race.

The PGA Tour has 38 events in total, but the LIV roster has 14 events. Apart from that, LIV golfers can play in the majors of the PGA Tour as well. But overall, LIV has inspired the PGA Tour to spike its purse, which was below $400 million in 2021. This was to keep its players. Besides, the tour also brought sponsors for the eight signature events with a $20 million prize purse. The tour had the backing of major media houses like CBS, NBC, and ESPN.

The 2023 money list was out some weeks ago, with the top ten golfers making up to $220 million as compared to LIV’s top ten, who earned around $147 million. This year, the PGA Tour’s biggest bagger, Viktor Hovland, has earned more than LIV Golf’s biggest earner, Talor Gooch.

Viktor Hovland vs. Talor Gooch: The Money Breakdown of the PGA Tour Loyalist and His LIV Compatriot

Viktor Hovland topped the PGA Tour money list with $37.1 million, one million higher than Talor Gooch. Hovland earned $14.1 million from seasonal earnings, $18 million from the FedEx Cup, and $5 million from PIP. While Gooch bagged $17.3 million from the tournaments, $18 million from the individual title, and $800,000 from his team share at Doral, RangeGoats GC finished second at the LIV Team Championship.

Next to Hovland stood Rory McIlroy, who earned $32.9 million in total. Scottie Scheffler had the highest seasonal earnings of $21 million, and the bonuses made it $29 million. Jon Rahm earned $26.2 million, which includes $16.2 million from tournaments and $9 million from PIP, among rumors of him switching to LIV Golf. Xander Schauffele earned $17.9 million.

The top-earning golfers on the LIV circuit were Gooch, Cam Smith ($23.2 million), Brooks Koepka (who bagged $17.7 million), and Bryson DeChambeau ($14.7 million). Smith earned $8 million as the runner-up in the individual standings, and Koepka, who stood third, took home $4 million. Over that, Koepka made the highest money among LIV league in the majors with $3.15 million from the PGA Championship.