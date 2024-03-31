mobile app bar

‘Nothing, He Don’t Listen Anyway’: John Daly’s Hilarious Advice To His Younger Self Will Make You Giggle

Suchita Chakraborty
Published

John Daly

Dec 17, 2023; Orlando, Florida, USA; John Daly plays his shot from the first tee during the PNC Championship at The Ritz-Carlton Golf Club. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

When asked, what he would advise his younger self, John Daly had only five words of wisdom, which depicted that young Daly wasn’t a rule-abider and wouldn’t listen. At the Galleri Classic, the players were shown pictures of their younger selves and asked what they would say to their younger selves with all that they’ve seen in life? The golfers who were asked are Ernie Els, John Daly, Darren Clarke and Boo Weekly. 

Out of them all, the most savage reply came from the bad boy of golf, Daly. When asked if he had anything to advise his younger self, he said,

“Nothing, he don’t listen anyway.”

Golfers Give Pieces Of Advice To Their Younger Selves

Els reacted to his picture from the 90s and advised his younger self to learn from his mistakes and play golf smoothly.

“Don’t be so hard on yourself sometimes on the golf course. We become perfectionists in our own mind. The game is not about perfection. It’s about miss, where you miss it and how you cope with that.” 

Clarke came up with a sarcastic answer.

“You know, what advice would I give that young guy? There’d be a lot of sensible things I could say, but that young guy had a lot of fun on the journey. Might have been a little bit… maybe a few less late nights. Might have been a little bit more successful on the golf course, but it’s been a fun trip.”

But no advice can beat Daly’s, which is why he’s a renowned golfer. In 2022, Daly shared about his gambling expeditions and how he won $9.3 million and lost $6.2 million. Apart from triumphing over two majors, Daly is popular for his spendthrift personality. He was diagnozed with bladder cancer back in 2020, which took a toll on his gameplay and his health. But in April 2021, Daly shared that his cancer was finally benign.

