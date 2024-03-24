John Daly Tops Opening Tee Shot Leaving Fans In Awe At Champions Tour Event

Dec 17, 2023; Orlando, Florida, USA; John Daly plays his shot from the first tee during the PNC Championship at The Ritz-Carlton Golf Club. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

John Daly’s opening tee shot at the Hoag Classic got the attention of the golf community, but in a negative way. Long John is considered one of the longest ball drivers in the golf world, but he topped his opening tee shot at the Champions Tour event, leaving the fans astonished. As it could be seen in an Instagram post, Daly approached the ball before his name was announced.

Then, on being called, he again readdressed the tee. Finally, he placed the club behind the ball and took a shot that travelled to the left. At that very moment, a fan said, “I can do that,” and then Daly proceeded to walk away with his caddie. Later, that day, he got a double bogey and made a 6-over on the first nine holes. Then, with some birdies, the golfer finished at 3-over-par and at the bottom of the leaderboard. As the video went viral on social media, fans had some interesting thoughts that they shared in the comments ! Let’s take a look at those fan remarks!

John Daly Gets Mocked By Golf Fans After Shooting A Failed Shot

As the video came to the attention of fans, they left their opinions about it.

A fan hilariously took a jab at Daly’s condition and called him drunk. “Probably still drunk.”

Another fan mockingly commented that Daly’s beer would make him right. “Get this man a beer, he’ll be all good!”

A follower of Daly took offense to how his name was called by the announcer during the event. “This announcer needs to put some respect to this legends name !!!”

A cybercitizen recalled John Daly’s advertisement post for GoodBoy Vodka and passed a remark, “Problem was he wasn’t hitting it off a beer can!”

A person claimed that he witnessed Daly making bogeys during the tournament. “I was there today and saw him bogey 10.”

Before this event, Daly played in two PGA Tour Champions events and stepped back from the Chubb Classic. His last year’s best finish was when he tied at seventh in the Sanford International. In 2022, Daly was disqualified from a tournament for not signing a scorecard. Thus, given his condition, it is quite controversial to state whether Daly is in form or not.