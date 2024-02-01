‘You Can Be A Full-On Alcoholic & Excel At Golf’: Joe Rogan Once Ridiculed Comparison Between Israel Adesanya & John Daly

Joe Rogan once spoke about PGA Tour pro John Daly and ridiculed the golfer’s comparison with mixed martial artist Israel Adesanya, aka the Stylebender. He ridiculed the two-time major champion calling him an alcoholic and later dismissed the game of golf as lacking intelligence and strategy.

PowerfulJRE posted a video on YouTube on May 6, 2022, in which Rogan got involved in a debate with Tony Hinchcliffe on Golf vs MMA. Hinchcliffe described MMA fighters as being dumb compared to the golfers. While Rogan was completely opposed stating that if he thought John Daly was smarter than Adesanya, then the latter had lost his mind.

“If you don’t think that Stylebender is smarter than John Daly, you’re out of your F***ing mind, you’re out of your F***ing mind.” Rogan said.

The cameraman later laughed off saying that Daly would survive a night after partying compared to Style Bender (aka Israel Adesanya), to which, Rogan said the MMA fighter was healthier.

Later, Tony Hinchcliffe was appreciative of Daly and stated that the golfer never experienced hangovers. Meanwhile, Joe Rogan could not hold himself back and said,

“Isn’t it amazing that you can be an a full-on alcoholic and excel at golf doesn’t that throw your F***ing idea of intelligence and strategy and all that away like you don’t even have to have control of your body you can be an alcoholic.”

“One Of These Guys Is An Athlete” – When Joe Rogan Drew Similarities Between John Daly and Jon Jones

In the same episode of PowerfulJRE on YouTube, Rogan went on to recall how American mixed martial artist Jon Jones went on to party and later fought in a match against Nick Diaz. He revealed that Jones went on to beat Diaz in a match even after doing cocaine a week before the match.

While talking to Tony Hinchcliffe, Joe Rogan went on to talk about how Jones used to party a lot and had similarities with John Daly. He added that if Hinchcliffe asked somebody to pick between the two on who was an athlete and who “plays a game drunk” what would they answer?

“Jon [Jones] parties a lot yeah but if you look at John Daly without a shirt off and you’ll get John Daly without a shirt off. You’re not making any confusion.” Rogan said. “If you want to decide, hey one of these guys is an athlete, and one of these guys plays a game drunk, which one do you think it is?”

Before the video ended, Joe Rogan went on to applaud John Daly and his golfing skills. he stated that it was quite incredible to see someone so brilliant on a golf course even being high on drugs. He said,

“I don’t think that he’s [John Daly] not awesome at golf. He’s a f***ing amazing golf player. There’s no doubt about it. I’ve watched videos of John Daly play. He’s incredible. I think it’s just amazing that a guy could be like known for being addicted to essentially a drug and just on it all the time and plays on it.”

PGA Tour pro John Daly is often considered one of the most colorful and unique personalities in the game of golf. However, his alcoholism and smoking have affected him drastically. Back in 2020, he was diagnosed with bladder cancer, but, since it was diagnosed in its early stages, it was controlled quickly.